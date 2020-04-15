Cystic Fibrosis Market Business Growth And Highest Return On Investment (ROI) Analysis By 2027

By keeping into focus customer requirements, the Cystic Fibrosis Market report has been generated by chewing over quite a lot of market parameters. These factors consist of but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. For market segmentation study conducted in this report, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as application of product, deployment model, end user and geographical region etc.

Global Cystic Fibrosis Market By Therapy Type (CFTR modulators, Mucolytic, Bronchodilators, Protein Transcription Modulators, Pancreatic enzyme supplements, Others), Route of administration (Oral, Inhaled drugs), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cystic fibrosis market are AbbVie, Inc. (US), Aradigm Corporation (US), Aurora Bioscience (Australia), Bayer AG (Germany), Demegen, Inc. (US), EryDel SPA (Italy), Genentech, Inc. (US), nDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (Sweden), ManRos Therapeutics (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited. (Canada), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and few among others.

Market Analysis: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market

Global Cystic Fibrosis Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 17.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 4.85 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Market Definition: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market

Cystic Fibrosis is an autosomal recessive disorder with the mutation of CFTR (cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator) gene. This gene regulates the exchange of ions across the epithelial cells and the mutation in this gene affects most of the organs including lungs, liver, pancreas and intestine.

According to European Cystic Fibrosis Society, around 44,000 people are suffering from cystic fibrosis from 2008 to 2016 where almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of cystic fibrosis worldwide.

Rising awareness about cystic fibrosis therapy and technological advancement is driving the growth of market.

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving cystic fibrosis therapeutics market.

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Segmentation: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market

By Therapy Type

CFTR modulators

Mucolytic

Bronchodilators

Protein Transcription Modulators

Pancreatic enzyme supplements

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Inhaled drugs

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

January, 2019, Novartis has received EC approval for the novel drug molecule QBW251 as a monotherapy, which has the same Mechanism of action as Ivacaftor and it will be competing when it launches in the market. On 6th March 2019, Vertex announced the selection of triple combination regimen of VX-659 and VX-445 with ivacaftor has met the primary end-point in Phase 3 clinical trials and planning for the NDA submission and approval globally. This will help them to remain the leaders in the cystic fibrosis market

Competitive Analysis: Global Cystic Fibrosis Market

Global cystic fibrosis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cystic fibrosis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

