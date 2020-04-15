DEHYDRATED VEGETABLE MARKET IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2018-2028

A recent research report by TMR Research provides a great insight into the inner working dynamics of the global dehydrated vegetables market. The research report expects the global market to show a promising rate of growth for the give forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2029. There are several factors that are responsible for uplifting the development of the global market of which increasing demand for ready to eat food is considered to be the primary one. Moreover, increasing preference of the consumers towards a more convenient and on the go professional lifestyle is expected to further push up the development of the global dehydrated vegetables market.

As mentioned before, a variety of factors are influencing the overall growth of the global dehydrated vegetables market. One of the main driving factors for the market growth has been the growing number of the customers that are seeking healthier snack alternatives. This group of end users highly prefer ready to eat foods and the varieties of dehydrated vegetables. With a projected increase in this consumer base, naturally, the development of the market is on the rise.

Longer Shelf Life is Attracting More Consumers

Another important factor that is helping to drive the growth of the global dehydrated vegetables market is because of their properties, they have a much longer shelf life and does not compromise on their nutrient value. Naturally, these dehydrated vegetables are easy to store and consume. Thus, they are now quickly becoming the most preferred choice for a large group of consumer bases.

In terms of geographical outlook, the global dehydrated vegetables market is expected to be dominated by the regional segment of North America. A highly established food processing industry is one of the key factors behind the development of the regional market.

The competitive landscape of the global dehydrated vegetables market is highly fragmented one. The fragmentation of the vendor landscape is because of the presence of several key players operating in the market space. This fragmentation has given rise to an intense competition in the global market, which is only expected to increase over the course of the given period of forecast. The leading companies in the global market are now concentrating on trying to create more awareness among the users about the benefits of using these dehydrated vegetables. Moreover, they are also trying to concentrate on more effective as well as attractive marketing and promotional strategies that will help them in expanding their consumer base.

Mergers and Acquisitions are Key for Leading Players

Another important aspect these leading companies in the global dehydrated vegetables market are trying to follow is of launching innovative and wide range of products. The demands across the globe for on the go food are evolving constantly. This has allowed these manufacturers to leverage their expertise and cater to these evolving needs of their consumers. Launch of new products with attractive packaging and engaging promotional campaigns are now among the top priorities for these leading players. In addition to this, these players are also expected to adopt inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, takeovers, mergers, and joint ventures in order to stay on top of the food chain of the global dehydrated vegetables market. For instance, recently, a prominent company in the global dehydrated vegetables market, Symrise AG, announced that it has invested US$900 million to purchase International Dehydrated Vegetables (IDF) and its affiliated firm American Dehydrated Food (ADF).

Some of the most prominent brands in the global dehydrated vegetables market include names such as Dumoco Co. Ltd., Siveele BV, BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas, MAYASAN Food Industries, and Archer Daniel Midland Company among others.

