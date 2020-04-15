Employment Screening Services Market represents a CAGR of 4.8% by the end of 2027

Employment Screening Services Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Services (Background Check, Verification, and Medical & Drug Testing), End-User Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government Agencies, Travel & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others); Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise).

Furthermore, the employee screening industry has been shaped by mergers and acquisitions, and the industry signifying how mergers and acquisitions can define the landscape of the industry. The employee screening industry is impacted by the overall growth of the economy and job growth, as well as technological advancements and regulation.

The employee screening industry is dominated by the providers, which highly focused on expanding its business through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in November 2018, Cisive Inc., a provider of human capital management and risk management solution, announced the acquisition of Blue Umbrella’s Pre-Employment Screening (PES) division. The acquisition would enable the company to accelerate the various regions such as EMEA, Asia, and South America.

Global Employment screening services Market : Companies Mentioned

Accurate Background, LLC

AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited

A-Check America, Inc.

DataFlow Group

Capita PLC

First Advantage

HireRight, LLC

Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc.

Sterling Talent Solutions

Triton Inc.

Verity Screening Solutions

GoodHire

Insperity, Inc.

The global employment screening services market has been segmented on the basis of service into background screening, verification, and medical and drug testing. The market has been further segmented by applications into IT & telecom, BFSI, government agencies, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. Based on organization size the employment screening services is bifurcated into large-size enterprise and SMEs. Geographically, the employment screening services market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

