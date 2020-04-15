GLOBAL HIGH AVAILABILITY SERVER MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global High Availability Server Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4312991

– The high-availability server market is influenced by the proposed investments in data center construction projects by Google, AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Microsoft. Server vendors are reducing the prices of their products to specifically target the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Vendors are focusing on designing and manufacturing energy-efficient processors to cater to the increasing demand for energy-efficient servers.

– The growing requirements for cloud service solutions in the various end-user industry, such as BFSI, IT& Telecom, will influence the demand for the high availability server market.

– Further, the demand for big data analytics and cloud-enabled applications will influence the growth potential of cloud service providers, thereby fueling the growth of the high availability server across the emerging economies.

Scope of the Global High Availability Server Market Report

A High Availability dedicated server is an advanced system equipped with redundant power supplies, a fully redundant network, RAID disk towers, and backups, ensuring the highest uptime and the full reliability with no single point of failure. Built on a complex architecture of hardware and software, all parts of the system work quite independently of each other so that any failure of in the single component will not affect the entire system.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Sector is Expected to Have a Significant Growth Rate

– A properly designed high availability server offers minimum processing latency and maximum uptime by means of hardware redundancy feature, which serves to lower the risk of hardware failure. This advantage has led to its swift uptake by the banking and financial institutions that need to store vast amounts of data and access those quickly, efficiently, and securely.

– Low or almost zero risks of system failure enables BFSI organizations to run their business without interruptions, protect companies from lost revenue when the process of accessing their business application and data resources get disrupted.

– These servers are operated using high-availability software to harness the redundant computers that provide continued service when the server components fail. Without high-availability software, if a server is running a particular application and crashes, the application will be unavailable until the server is restored or fixed.

North America Region is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market place as the growth is attributable due to the presence of prominent players such as Dell Inc, Cisco System Inc., IBM Corp., AWS Inc., among others. These players are putting efforts to strengthen their market position across the U.S. and Canada thereby covering the majority of the share.

– Moreover, the early adoption of advanced technologies in this region pushes growth in the overall market. The penetration of high availability server set up is increasing across end-use industries, which creates growth opportunities for the market in North America.

– Further, the growing number of mergers and acquisitions among some of the prominent players are putting efforts to strengthen their market position across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The high availability server market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the server infrastructure across the enterprise services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– July 2019 – Cisco System and Acacia Communications announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Cisco has agreed to acquire Acacia. An existing Cisco supplier, Acacia designs and manufactures high-speed, optical interconnect technologies that allow webscale companies, service providers, and data center operators to meet the fast-growing consumer demands for data.

– June 2019 – VMware Inc. announced its intent to acquire Avi Networks, a leader in multi-cloud application delivery services. Avi Networks will further enable VMware to bring the public cloud experience to the entire data center automated, highly scalable, and intrinsically more secure with the ability to deploy applications with a single click, upon close of the acquisition.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Dell Inc.

– Oracle Corp.

– Cisco System Inc.

– Fujitsu Limited

– IBM Corp.

– CenterServ International Ltd.

– NEC Corp.

– Unisys Corporation

– Juniper Networks Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– Amazon Web Services Inc.

– Alibaba Cloud Computing Company

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/HIGH-AVAILABILITY-SERVER-MARKET-GROWTH-TRENDS-AND-FORECAST-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 High Adoption Rate of High Availability Server Across BFSI Sector

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Modular & Micro Data Center with the Increasing Application of IoT Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Professionals

4.4.2 High Cost for Initial Installation/Deployment

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud-based

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Operating System

5.2.1 Windows

5.2.2 Linux

5.2.3 Other Operating System ( (UNIX, BSD)

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 IT & Telecommunication

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Industrial

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dell Inc.

6.1.2 Oracle Corp.

6.1.3 Cisco System Inc.

6.1.4 Fujitsu Limited

6.1.5 IBM Corp.

6.1.6 CenterServ International Ltd.

6.1.7 NEC Corp.

6.1.8 Unisys Corporation

6.1.9 Juniper Networks Inc.

6.1.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6.1.11 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.12 Alibaba Cloud Computing Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4312991

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155