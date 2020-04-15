GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS (ICS) SECURITY MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The transition to Industry 4.0 is expected to bring many advances in efficiency and productivity as well as many changes in the way the industrial processes work. Factors such as improved efficiency and reduction in production costs, compared to the conventional manufacturing process, are boosting the adoption of automation, which is driving the demand for industrial control systems. However, adoption of ICS solutions brings along the need for security, as there is an exponential rise in cyber-attacks and network security threats.

– Malicious activity targeting industrial control systems affected around 47.2% in 2018, up from 44% in 2017, as per the security firm Kaspersky Lab. According to the company, harmful cyber activities on ICS computers are dangerous as they can cause material losses and production downtime.

– ICS in energy, chemical, and other environments are experiencing an increasing number of cyberattacks. Many control systems still run on old operating systems making them vulnerable to interference, and cyber attackers can take advantage of this. Such factors are expected to drive the need for ICS security market over the forecast period.

– According to the Kaspersky Lab’s Threat Landscape for Industrial Automation Systems report H2 2018, Trojan malware is among the most prevalent among threats relevant to ICS computers. A malware of this kind was detected in 27.1% of ICS computers. In H2 2018, countries with the highest proportions of ICS computers on which malicious objects were detected were Vietnam (70.1%), Algeria (69.9%), and Tunisia (64.6%).

Scope of the Report

Industrial control systems (ICT) security includes securing and safekeeping industrial control systems and the software and hardware that are used by the system. It focuses on keeping processes and machineries running smoothly.

Key Market Trends

Automotive is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Field devices such as robotics, sensors, etc., and ICS offer opportunities to the auto sector to react faster to market requirements, reduce manufacturing downtimes, and enhance efficiency, and expand productivity.

– Automakers in recent years have automated their plants, such as KUKA AG, to reduce the number of issues on the work floor, improving efficiency and reducing the operational costs. Many companies have been identified to follow suit, by automating their plant in order to gain better returns and efficiency, driving the factory automation and industrial control systems in this sector.

– As auto manufacturing is increasingly digitized, it increases the risk of cyber-attacks on critical and ICS infrastructures. Unauthorized changes to industrial process due to cyber-attack can impact manufacturing productivity and cause substantial losses. Such factors are expected to impact the ICS security market in this sector.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The manufacturing sector is a crucial aspect of North America’s GDP, indicating economic health. The rising cost of labor, along with the pressure on manufacturers to meet deadlines, has resulted in increased adoption of automation in factories, which in turn, is expected to create a scope for ICS security market.

– In Canada, cybercrime is rapidly gaining high traction as the impact is increasing at an alarming rate. Moreover, according to Statistics Canada, about 1 in 5 companies in Canada are hit by a cyber attack in 2017. According to the report from Kaspersky, Threat Landscape for Industrial Automation Systems, in H1 2018, the proportion of ICS computers on which malicious objects were detected in the United States and Canada were 22.8%.

– In 2018, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) was formed within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, whose one of the main focus areas is SCADA and ICS security. In 2019, the House Appropriations Committee Homeland Security Subcommittee increased funding to Industrial Control Systems by USD 11.4 million to enhance cybersecurity training, malware analysis, safety systems vulnerability analysis, and assessments of ICS in emerging sectors and subsectors.

Competitive Landscape

The Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products, by entering into partnerships or by acquiring companies.

– April 2019 – Waterfall Security Solutions announced a partnership with Dragos to protect critical industrial control systems from advanced cyber threats. This solution integrates the Dragos Industrial Cybersecurity Platform with Waterfall Unidirectional Security Gateways to enable ICS operators to monitor process operations and networks while adding a layer of physical protection to avoid cyber attacks to industrial control networks.

– June 2018 – Honeywell announced a software solution to offer cybersecurity to industrial customers who manage various process control networks, sites and vendors. This multi-site solution for cybersecurity management is based on its ICS Shield, which provides a top-down operational technology security management solution for securing connected ICS environments with various physical sites and automation equipment types.

Companies Mentioned:

– Darktrace Ltd.

– FireEye Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Fortinet Inc.

– Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Symantec Corporation

– AhnLab Inc.

– McAfee, LLC

– Rockwell Automation Inc.

Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Incidence of Cyber Attacks

4.3.2 Convergence of IT and OT Networks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity in Installing and Upgrading the Security Systems

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot (Network Security, Endpoint Security, etc.)S

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.1.3 Utilities

5.1.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.5 Food and Beverage

5.1.6 Oil & Gas

5.1.7 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Darktrace Ltd.

6.1.2 FireEye Inc.

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.8 Symantec Corporation

6.1.9 AhnLab Inc.

6.1.10 McAfee, LLC

6.1.11 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

