Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market 2020 GROWTH PROSPECTS, KEY OPPORTUNITIES, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2026

Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market, By Product (Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Systems, Monoaxial Pedicle Screw Systems, Other Pedicle Screw Systems), Surgery Type (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery), Indication (Spinal Degeneration, Spinal Trauma, Spinal Deformities, Other Indications), Application (Thoracolumbar Fusion, Cervical Fusion), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 538.64 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 891.44 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market is due to the rising spinal cord related patients population over the world and prevalence of demand in these populations.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market

The global pedicle screw systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pedicle screw systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market

The key players in the pedicle screw systems market include DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical , Zimmer Biomet , B. Braun , Medtronic , and Stryker , Orthopeadic Implant Company, Z-medical GmbH. Co. KG, Globus Medical, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC,, X-spine Systems, Inc., Auxein Medical, Medtronic, , Zimmer Biomet, , Spine, Inc., Orthopeadic Implant Company, LDR Holding Corporation, Z-medical GmbH + Co. KG, X-spine Systems, Inc., Auxein Medical and Alphatec Spine, Inc.,, Aesculap Implant Systems, LDR Holding Corporation, CTL Medical Corporation, Orthopeadic Implant, Z-medical, X-spine Systems,, Globus Medical.

Market Definition: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is performed where examination or even treatment is performed through an endoscope or through an arthroscope. These procedures require a number of instruments to aid in the entire surgical procedures and such instruments are known as pedicle screw systems.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from arthritis

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of pedicle screw systems is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of trained professionals who can utilize these instruments fully are also acting as a major market restraint

For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed. Briefly citing, their revenue share, contact information and meticulous SWOT analysis is available. The regions which have been studied in depth are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the Pedicle Screw Systems Market. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given.

This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria.

A bird’s eye view of the Pedicle Screw Systems Industry made available in the report helps readers to understand the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that are shaping the Pedicle Screw Systems market. Furthermore, the report evaluates challenges experienced from buyers and sellers side.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2017, DePuy Synthes launched Purevue visualization system imaging platform applicable for the usage in minimally invasive surgery procedures

In February, 2016, Smith & Nephew entered into a multi-country distribution agreement with OrthAlign Inc., for the distribution of Smith & Nephew’s Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) technology, KneeAlign.

