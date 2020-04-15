GLOBAL SATELLITE TRANSPONDER MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Satellite Transponder Market was valued at USD 17.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 23.19 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Satellite transponders are minor chip size circuits that are integrated into satellites for the purpose of transmitting the uplink data or information to the downlink and vice-versa. The growing trend of advanced channel broadcasting has intensified the demand for satellite transponders across the globe as the number of operational satellites on-orbit rose by over 20% to 2100 with more than 300 satellites being launched in 2018 according to SIA (Satellite Industry Association).

With the rise of internet across the globe broadband connectivity has become an important source of information for each and every person on this planet. For instance, there are 4.39 billion internet users in 2019, an upsurge of 366 million (9 percent) versus January 2018 along with 5.11 billion unique mobile customers in the world today, up 100 million (2 percent) as compared to the past year. Thus the telecom industries are looking forward to leasing an added number of transponders in order to deliver the broadband facility to the most isolated places on earth.

– The increasing demand for C band (which provides lower transmission power over wide geographic areas and normally requires larger ground equipment for reception) and Ku band (which offers higher transmission power over smaller geographic regions and can be received with smaller ground equipment) transponder by the commercial sector throughout the globe to spur the satellite transponders market in the upcoming years.

– Emerging/evolving demand for connectivity in maritime and airborne services along with rising demand for high throughput satellites (HTS) and high-data-rate applications are anticipated to generate good opportunities for the satellite transponders market. Moreover, in the maritime community, satellite communication systems such as Inmarsat provide better communication links to ships at sea. These links use a VSAT type device to connect to geosynchronous satellites, which in turn link the ship to a land-based point of presence to the corresponding nations telecommunications system.

– The cybersecurity of commercial communication networks is a chief concern of government users. But network security is also of supreme importance to commercial users of global satellite networks because customers cannot risk banking data, television broadcasts or any other satellite signal being hacked or corrupted by illegitimate infiltrators.

Scope of the Report

A wireless communications device usually connected to a satellite. A transponder receives and transmits radio signals at a designated frequency spectrum. After receiving the signal a transponder will at the same time broadcast the signal at a distinct frequency. The term is an incorporation of the words transmitter and responder. Transponders are used in satellite communications and in location, identification and navigation systems/methods.

Key Market Trends

Transponders Leasing as Services to Dominate the Global Service Segment of Satellite Transponders Leasing Market

– Since the past one to two years the global satellite transponders market has seen more than 5% of increasing in leased transponders demand. This is a project to develop further due to fuelling cost of transponders throughout the globe. Looking at the satellite transponders leasing market, Europe is noted to be the most expensive region followed by Australia and New Zealand. Whereas, South Asia contributes to the lowest leasing rates, which is why the Asia Pacific is supposed to be the most encouraging and promising region for the satellite transponders leasing market in future years.

– Recently, a Korean satellite company KT SAT contracted a transponder leasing agreement with a Mongolian satellite TV operator, the service provider KT SAT has affiliated leasing of four transponders, which would meet the purpose of offering DTH services to the Mongolian organizations that are being initiated in the coming year. Whereas, DISH TV company is expected to benefit through KT SATs services in 2019.

– The leasing of communication satellite transponders is extremely dependent upon the adoption of HD video broadcasting and a widespread of High Dynamic Range (HDR) applications. Although, leasing services are supposed to lead the satellite transponders leasing market with a comparatively highest market share, which is subjected to change depending upon revision of satellite transponders purchase cost and complete cost of launching a satellite and its maintenance and support.

North America has Emerged as the Leading Region in Terms of Early Technological Advancements in Satellite Transponder Technology

– North America has been an extremely responsive market and witnessed various technological changes over a long period of time. In many ways, the major contributor to the growth of commercial satellite transponder leasing services is the North American C-band video services segment. Overall, the satellite industry and satellite operators have realized the potential of Ka-band in delivering 4K-UHD (Ultra-high-definition) and OTT TV services. These evolving markets would drive demand for Ka-band transponders in the North America region as the Ka-band transponders eliminate rain attenuation to a great extent.

– North America is expected to occupy the major share of the market due to the dire need for reliable satellite-based communication in video distribution, broadband accesses, and DTH. However, significant growth will be seen due to rising demand for direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV, high definition (HD) to replace standard definition (SD) offerings, need for secure communications for military and defense, and the vibrant broadcast industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The satellite transponder market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. SES S.A., Arabsat, Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications S.A., Hispasat, Intesat S.A., and others are among the major players in the global Satellite Transponder market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

– April 2019 – Eutelsat Communications is set to become a partner of Seraphim Space Camp, the UK’s first accelerator for space technology start-ups. Eutelsat will join the likes of the European Space Agency, Rolls-Royce, and Airbus in supporting the 3rd edition of the Seraphim Space Camp program. Over the course of 9 weeks, the selected startups will have their businesses accelerated to become investment ready and to achieve commercial scale, receiving assistance with fund-raising, business and commercial advice, individual coaching and mentoring opportunities, as well as access to Seraphim Space Camp’s industry network.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– SES S.A.

– Arabsat

– Embratel Star One

– Eutelsat Communications S.A.

– Hispasat

– Intesat S.A

– SingAPOre Telecommunication Limited (Singtel)

– SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

– Telesat Canada

– Thaicom Public Company Limited

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in Demand for New TV Platforms and Technologies

4.3.2 Growth in KU-Band and KA-Band Services

4.3.3 Increased Demand for Consumer Broadband and Corporate Enterprise Networks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Competition From Fiber-Optic Transmission Cable Networks

4.4.2 Requirement of High Capital Investment

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technolgy Snapshot

4.6.1 C-Band

4.6.2 KU-Band

4.6.3 KA-Band

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Commercial Communications

5.1.2 Government Communications

5.1.3 Navigation

5.1.4 Remote Sensing

5.1.5 Other Application

5.2 By Service

5.2.1 Leasing

5.2.2 Maintenance and Support

5.2.3 Other Service

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SES S.A.

6.1.2 Arabsat

6.1.3 Embratel Star One

6.1.4 Eutelsat Communications S.A.

6.1.5 Hispasat

6.1.6 Intesat S.A

6.1.7 SingAPOre Telecommunication Limited (Singtel)

6.1.8 SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

6.1.9 Telesat Canada

6.1.10 Thaicom Public Company Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

