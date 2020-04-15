Herbal Medicine Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019-2029

Demand for herbal functional foods and pharmaceuticals such as digoxin, morphine, and aspirin is set to grow at a notable pace over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029 owing to their high efficacy. Factors such as a general and massive shift from chemical-based products to natural and plant-based products, and a perception that such products come with zero side-effects are hugely contributing to this growth. A significant contribution towards this outcome will be celebrities and social media influencers endorsing these products. Few are in fact dabbling in these on the business front.

As per Transparency Market Research, the global herbal medicine market will generate a number of gainful avenues for market players from 2019 to 2029, owing to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), which will also be responsible for pulling the market value up by a considerable value.

It is pertinent to note here that over the coming years, as research and development (R&D) activities intensify in the field, better products would hit the market, generating demand, and propelling growth in the global herbal medicine market. A sizeable amount of funding is being in this area currently. One of the recent launches of such products, considered transformative, is that of Oro-T, a product by Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. It is considered a novel herbal medicine, a mouth rinse, for people suffering with cancer.

With technology getting more sophisticated by the day, extracts from varied plant parts can now be easily obtained and turned into consumable forms such as powders, capsules, and syrups. Availability of these products in such conventional forms is contributing to the growth of global herbal medicine market. Additionally, a competitive and aggressive vendor attitude will pave way for a higher market worth over the next few years. Use of traditional Chinese medicine and Western Herbalism will be noted.

Asia Pacific to be a Strong Regional Market over the Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to record a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to a number of factors. One of the most prominent one is the fact that use of herbs and its acceptance is high in the region. A number of them are used in local cuisines and people are more aware of their benefits. Countries such as India and China are traditionally dominant in the field and are major producers and consumers of a variety of herbs. Besides, it is significant to note here that a number of companies developing herbal medicine are present in the regional landscape, driving the market to further growth.

Extensive research is also being carried out in the European region where people are extensively adopting use of herbal teas and herbal supplements. This would help the region chart notable growth over the forecast period.

Fragmented and Competitive Vendor Landscape to Mark Global Herbal Medicine Market

The global herbal medicine market has a large number of players operating in its playfield, driving it on to a high growth trajectory over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029 by means of their proactive measures taken to carve off a sizeable share of the market growth. Top players in the market include Arkopharma, Bayer AG, BEOVITA, Hishimo Pharmaceuticals, Schaper & Brümmer, ZeinPharma Germany GmbH, Venus Pharma GmbH, Dasherb Corp, and Arizona Natural Products among others.

It is pertinent to note here that both organic and inorganic strategy types are deployed by players in the market to achieve the goal of strengthened market position. Product development, key alliances, and intensive marketing initiatives will be key focus areas of players over the assessment period.

