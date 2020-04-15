Immunoglobulins Market Size & Share Insights on Growing Applications 2020-2026

Immunoglobulins Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. Wide-ranging estimation of the market growth predictions and restrictions has been studied in this report. This market analysis report also includes CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast period. An analytical assessment of the competitors provides a clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the existing market and in upcoming years.

Global Immunoglobulins Market By Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain‐Barré Syndrome, Others), Product (IgA, IgG, IgM, IgE, IgD), Mode of Delivery (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global immunoglobulins market are Baxter, Biotest AG., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., CSL, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A, Biotechnologies S.a.s.u. Lfb, Octapharma, Shire, GREEN CROSS CORP, Coram LLC, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Option Care Enterprises, Inc., ADMA Biologics, Inc., Gentian Diagnostics AS, Mabtech, J Mitra & Co Private Limited, Cygnus Technologies, Kamada Pharmaceuticals., HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD and others.

Global immunoglobulins market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.03% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising number of hemophilic patients and rising cases of CIDP are the factor for the growth of this market.

Immunoglobulins or antibodies are glycoprotein molecules which are mainly developed by the white blood cells or plasma cells. They play very important role in the immune system as they get attached to the foreign substance in our body such as bacteria, and helps in destroying them. There are different types of the immunglobulins such as IgA, IgG, IgE, IgM and IgD. They are widely used in applications such as immunodeficiency diseases, CIDP, inflammatory myopathies, antibody deficiency, hypogammaglobulinemia and others. These immunoglobulins are derived from the b lood by the process of fractionation and are mainly purified for non- therapeutic and therapeutic applications.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of immunodeficiency disorders will drive market growth

Growing aging population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing incidences of bleeding disorders will also propel market growth

Rising adoption of immunoglobulins among population will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the therapy will restrain the market growth

Strict government norms and regulations towards immunoglobulins products will also hamper the growth

Risk associated with side effects due to the use of immunoglobulin will also hinder the market growth

By Application

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Immunodeficiency Disease

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Inflammatory Myopathies

Specific Antibody Deficiency

Guillain‐Barré Syndrome

Others

By Product

IgA

IgG

IgM

IgE

IgD

By Mode of Delivery

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Alexion Pharmaceutical announced the acquisition of Syntimmune which will help the company to add clinical-stage SYNT001 which can be used in treatment of different IgG medicated diseases. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio and provide better treatment option to their patients worldwide

In September 2018, Shire plc announced the acquisition of sanaplasma AG. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them in the immunology business and will also help them to meet the needs of the patient worldwide and can provide them better plasma- derived medicine

Global immunoglobulins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of immunoglobulins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Immunoglobulins Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

