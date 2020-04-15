Interventional Cardiology Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook

Interventional Cardiology Peripheral Vascular Devices Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. Wide-ranging estimation of the market growth predictions and restrictions has been studied in this report. This market analysis report also includes CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast period. An analytical assessment of the competitors provides a clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the existing market and in upcoming years.

Market Analysis: North America Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

North America interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and the incidence of chronic illness is contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Definition: North America Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

The surge in the elderly population has driven the need for interventional cardiology. It is a cardiology subspecialty that uses intravascular catheter-based fluoroscopy techniques to heal coronary artery, tube and congenital heart disease. Its use in diagnostic, medical and mechanical treatment, pre-and post-procedural monitoring of adolescent patients with acute and chronic types of the cardiovascular disease capable of catheter-based treatment IC Balloon angioplasty, intracoronary stent introduction, kinetic athectomy, retrieval atherectomy, lateral coronary athectomy, drone valvuloplasty, lateral angioplasty. These are widely used in hospitals, ambulatory centers, and clinics.

Market Drivers

Rising elderly population and surging incidence of chronic illness is driving the growth of the market

The development in the health infrastructure of developing nations is propelling the growth of the market

Advancement of minimally invasive methods is boosting the growth of the market

The technical advancements and innovations and awareness-raising of patients is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

The high cost associated with the treatment is hampering the growth of the market

Strong approval procedures for interventional cardiology and external pulmonary equipment are restricting the growth of the market.

Lack of hospital infrastructure is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: North America Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

By Product

Angioplasty Balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Coronary stents

Peripheral stents

Angioplasty Catheters

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Plaque Modification Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Accessories

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Cordis revealed the complete release of its U.S. portfolio of Radial 360.The portfolio of Radial 360 provides a full variety of products to promote the transradial strategy to cardiology intervention methods. These advances in sheath and catheter technology will allow us to boost U.S. radial implementation so they can enhance PCI achievement while reducing problems of bleeding. The launch represents the beginning of the worldwide rollout of its range of radial products.

In February 2018, Teleflex Incorporated had launched Expro Elite and Sympro Elite Snares for manipulating interventional devices in peripheral procedures. The device features the added strength and enhanced pull force for superior handling in complicated procedures. The launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company and made complex procedures more effective.

Competitive Analysis:

North America interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market for U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market are Biosensors International Group, Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated., REX MEDICAL., ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL., Merit Medical Systems, Getinge AB., JOTEC GmbH, Cook, Bolton Medical, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, Q3 Medical Devices Limited and Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. among others.

