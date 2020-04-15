Medical Aesthetics Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2019-2026 by Global Top Brands Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd

Global Medical Aesthetics Market By Product type (Aesthetic Lasers, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices), Application (Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others), End User (Cosmetic Centres, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spas and Beauty Centres), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Medical aesthetics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Aesthetics devices are an innovative advancement, providing a solution to patients which deal with the ingenuity of creating beauty. The medical aesthetics devices is a growing market owing to its benefits such as maintaining the youthful appearance, pain free and non-invasive beauty treatments, maintenance free skin that remains smooth and hairless without the need for shaving, waxing or unpleasant hair treatments, improving the cosmetic appearance, and technological advancement in medical aesthetics devices.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in the global medical aesthetics market are Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp., A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Btl, Cutera, Eclipse, Lutronic, Mentor Worldwide Llc, Merz Pharma, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Sharplight Technologies Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept.

Segmentation: Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Global medical aesthetics market is segmented into 4 notable segments such as product type, type of care, accessories and end user

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Aesthetic Lasers Devices, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants and Skin Aesthetic Devices.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Tattoo Removal, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals and Medical Spas and Beauty Centers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail.

