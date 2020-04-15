Multi-Core Processor Industry & Technological Innovation: Major Players Hitting the Reset Button

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Multi-Core Processor’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Intel Corporation (United States)

Advanced Micro Devices (United States)

Applied Micro Circuits (United States)

ARM (United Kingdom)

Broadcom (United States)

Cavium (United States)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherland)

Qualcomm (United States)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Texas Instruments (United States)

Mellanox Technologies (Israel)

Marvell Technology Group (United States)

A multi-core processor is single integrated circuit or single computing component that contains multi core processing units which reads and execute program instructions. Additionally, the single integrated circuit equipped with two or more processors for enhancing the performance, reduced power consumption and more efficient in processing of multiple tasks.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Dual-core Processor, Quad-core Processer, Eight-core Processor, Others), Application (Computer, Smart Mobile Device, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Advance multi-core processor, designed to meet the future demand for performance.

The increasing trend of internet penetration across the developing countries and rise of automation in various sector

Market Growth Drivers: Growing demand for faster computing devices having higher functionality.

Increasing need for data processing and high quality image

Industry shift towards cloud computing is the major driver which is stimulating the demand for global multi-core processor market.

Restraints: The economic volatility in various developed economies and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry are major restraining factors of the very market.

Cost extensiveness and competitive rivalry.

Challenges: Multi core processor have power & temperature issues, the

level of parallelism in the application or algorithms and interconnect issues are the major challenge.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Multi-Core Processor Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Multi-Core Processor market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Multi-Core Processor Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Multi-Core Processor

Chapter 4: Presenting the Multi-Core Processor Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Multi-Core Processor market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



