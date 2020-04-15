Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 14.2% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 9.4 Billion

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market by Component (Solutions (EAM, Enterprise Applications, EHS, and Security) and Services), Deployment Type (Private and Public Cloud), Operation (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 157 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

#Key Players- IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), AspenTech (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Workday (US), ABB (Switzerland), IFS (Sweden), Infor (US), RiskEdge Solutions (India), Seven Lakes Technologies (US), Bentley Systems (US), Aucerna (Canada), TIBCO (US), PetroDE (US), Sage Software Solutions (India), HPE (US), and Quorum software (US).

The Global Oil and Gas Cloud Application Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 9.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period.This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 123 Tables and 34 Figures is now available in this market research.

“Enterprise asset management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The oil and gas cloud application market by solution is segmented into Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), enterprise applications, Environmental, Health And Safety (EHS), security and, others (simulation and modeling, and operational analytics). The EAM segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to demand for high-functioning assets and uninterrupted uptime in the oil and gas industry to drive the growth of EAM solutions.

“Upstream operations segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The oil and gas cloud application market by operation has been segmented into upstream, midstream and downstream. The upstream segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is working hard to leverage big data for gaining significant insights from the surge of structured and unstructured data. Hence, the upstream sector is moving toward cloud adoption for achieving cost efficiency at a rapid pace.

“Middle East and Africa to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The MEA region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus of the oil and gas companies in the region to boost operational efficiency,reduce downtime, and offer safer operations are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I: 38%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives: 40%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 25%

By Region: North America: 35%, APAC: 15%, Europe: 40%, RoW: 10%

