Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market by Drug Class (Carbidopa/Levodopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, MAO-Inhibitors), Distribution Channel, Patient Care Setting – Global Forecast to 2022

Most Popular Companies Profiled in the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market include are Teva(Israel), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GSK (UK), AbbVie (US), Merck (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Impax Laboratories (US), Lundbeck (Denmark), UCB (Belgium), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Acadia (US), Sun Pharma (India), Wockhardt (India), Dr. Reddy’s (India), Intas (India), US World Meds (US), Zydus Cadila (India), Cipla (India), Strides (India), 1 A Pharma (India), and Upsher-Smith (US).

Table of Contents:

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Introduction

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Research Methodology

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Executive Summary

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Premium Insights

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Overview

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Drug Class

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Patient Care Setting

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Region

Company Profiles

Appendix

The Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market is expected to grow from US$ 3.99 Billion in 2016 to US$ 5.69 Billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. This report spread across 113 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 33 Figures is now available in this research.

“The Carbidopa/levodopa segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

On the basis of drug class, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is classified into carbidopa/levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, MAO-inhibitors, COMT-inhibitors, anticholinergics and other drugs. The carbidopa/levodopa segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market segment is mainly driven by its potency and wide adoption in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

“The Online pharmacies segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period”

By distribution channel type, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retailer pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advantages such as 24/7 ordering, home delivery, and discounts on medicines are the driving factors for this segment.

“Europe to hold the largest share of the regional market during the forecast period”

Geographically, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is dominated by Europe, followed by North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to command the largest share of the Parkinson’s disease treatment market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing aging population, presence of key players, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 70% and Tier 2 – 30%

By Designation – C-level – 62%, Director Level – 21%, Others – 17%

By Region – North America –50%, Europe – 20%, Asia – 30%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To define, describe, and forecast the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutic drugs market by drug class, distribution channel, treatment facility, and region

by drug class, distribution channel, treatment facility, and region To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, agreements, expansions, acquisitions, and other developments in the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutic drugs market

Target Audience for Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Parkinson’s disease treatment product manufacturers, Parkinson’s disease treatment dealers and suppliers, Human identification service providers, Parkinson’s disease associations, Academic institutions, Venture capitalists, Consulting firms, Government bodies.

