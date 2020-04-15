Patient Monitoring Systems Market Review of Major Decisions Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2025
Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market By Product (Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices, Fetal Monitoring Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Cares), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.
Key Market Competitors: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Some of the major players operating in patient monitoring system market are BioTelemetry Inc., Onduo LLC., Medtronic, Compumedics Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Masimo, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Care Innovations LLC., Smiths Group plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunTech Medical Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO. LTD. among others.
Market Analysis: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Patient monitoring systems continue their upward trend due to the rising preference of home cares, and remote monitoring. This trend will help establish the global patient monitoring system market with a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and is estimated to reach USD 30.62 billion by 2026.
Market Definition: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Patient monitoring devices are the devices that are used to monitor or diagnose the patient’s conditions and symptoms. These devices help in monitoring patient’s status continuously.
The market has developed and advanced over the years and the patients can be monitored online and their reports are available remotely.
Market Drivers
- These devices help steadily monitor the patients’ health and helps identify the severity of the disease
- Growing preference given to home care is also driving this industry due to the demand for remote monitoring devices required for proper home care
Market Restraints
- High cost of this technology is one of the major factor currently hindering the market growth of the industry
- With stringent government regulations regarding these devices are also one of the major factors halting the market growth
Segmentation: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market
By Product
- Cardiac Monitoring Devices
- Neuromonitoring Devices
- Respiratory Monitoring Devices
- Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices
- Fetal Monitoring Devices
- Neonatal Monitoring Devices
- Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
- Temperature Monitoring Devices
- Weight Monitoring Devices
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Care
- Home Care
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2017, Smiths Medical introduced three innovative new products such as the Invasive Blood Pressure Monitoring System, The aerFree Airway Management System, the CADD it mainly helps in meeting the challenging needs of critical patients
- In November 2014, Intel-GE Care Innovation Launches New Solution to Connect Clinicians, Patients, and Family Caregivers in the Home, this platform helps in remote patient monitoring by providing intuitive and easy-to-use technology that enables, clinicians, patients, care providers, to collaborate for better care in the home. The main aims is to improve the patient’s health while also simplifying the life of a family caregiver, keeping the patient at home where they want to be most
Competitive Analysis: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Global patient monitoring systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient monitoring systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.
