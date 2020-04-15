Pompe Disease Treatment Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026

This Pompe Disease Treatment Market report proves to be a finest and excellent market report as it is generated with the following critical factors. These consist of primary research, benchmarking studies, secondary research, company profiles, competitive intelligence & reporting, syndicated research, data collection, data processing and analysis, survey design, and survey programming. The report performs market study and analysis to provide market data by considering new product development from beginning to launch. The report also provides evaluations based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users; organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East; Africa.

Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market By Type (Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease, Non-Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease, Late-Onset Pompe Disease), Therapy Type (Medication, Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Physiotherapy, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pompe disease treatment market are Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Sanofi,, Valerion Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Oxyrane, EpiVax, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Audentes Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., BioMarin, ABIOMED, Sarepta Therapeutics,. Biogen, Genentech, Inc., among others.

Market Analysis: Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market

Global pompe disease treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 8.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.. Special regulatory grants and drug designations for orphan drugs mainly for the treatment of the rare diseases such as Pompe disease are driving the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market

Pompe disease is a genetic disorder that is caused by the buildup of a complex sugar called glycogen in cells and tissues. This accumulation of glycogen causes impairment in organs and tissues. This disease majorly causes muscle wasting, muscle weakness and other complications such as cardiac problems and respiratory disorders. GAA gene is responsible for breakdown of glycogen in the body. In Pompe disease, mutation occurs in GAA gene that results in accumulation of glycogen in tissues and organs.

The incidence rate of Pompe disease is approximately 1 in 40,000 births in the United States. Pompe disease occurs in males and females in same number. However, the incidence of this disease varies in different ethnic groups.

Market Drivers

Advancement in the gene therapy and enzyme replacement therapies also acts as a market driver

Rising healthcare infrastructure for Pompe disease drugs will expand the market size

Increasing research and development for effective treatments and diagnosis technologies for Pompe disease is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising prevalence rate of people suffering from Pompe disease is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Limited patient pool and heterogeneity of the disease in different regions hampers the market growth

Lack of awareness about the disease and its available treatment options are major restrains for the market growth

High cost associated with the therapy will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market

By Type

Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease

Non-Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease

Late-Onset Pompe Disease

By Therapy Type

Medication

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Physiotherapy

Supportive Therapies

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U. S. FDA for AT-GAA a novel treatment that consist ATB200, a recombinant human acid alpha-glucosidase (rhGAA) enzyme used for the treatment of patients with Pompe disease. This grant will expedite the development and review of AT-GAA for pompe disease

In March 2017, Valerion Therapeutics developed VAL-1221, a combination fusion protein synthesized by antibody delivery technology and recombinant human acid alpha-glucosidase (rhGAA) for treatment of patients with Pompe disease. This therapy is advanced as it has the ability to act on glycogen present in cytoplasm of late-onset pompe disease patients. This development will bring an effective novel therapy for Pompe disease and enhance the market of the company

Competitive Analysis:

Global pompe disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Pompe disease treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

