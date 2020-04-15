Power Tools Market by Mode (Electric (Corded & Cordless), Pneumatic), Tool Type (Drilling & Fastening, Sawing, Demolition, Material Removal) – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Power Tools Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Data Power Tools Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Power Tools Market.

Key Player-Stanley Black & Decker (US), Techtronic Industries (Hong Kong), Robert Bosch (Germany), Makita Corporation (Japan), Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Apex Tool Group (US), Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland), KOKI Holdings (Japan), and Snap-on Incorporated (US).

Drilling and fastening tools are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, followed by material removal tools with second-highest CAGR. Fastening tools are widely used in industries, namely construction, automotive, aerospace, and energy. Fastening tools are used for quality-critical operations such as tightening joints, mounting the engine to the chassis, and fastening bolts. Material removal tools are used for polishing and smoothing vehicle parts and metal parts.

The market for the automotive industry to grow at the fastest CAGR in the power tools market owing to rising sales of commercial vehicles. Power tools such as screwdrivers, nutrunners, and torque tools are also used in automotive workshops for repairing crucial parts of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The integrity of fastening tools is essential for critical automotive assembly applications. The automotive industry is undergoing major changes in production lines, such as the implementation of smart manufacturing, leading to an integration of production assembly lines with connected power tools.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for power tools. The demand for power tools for residential applications is limited due to lack of do-it-yourself (DIY) activities in APAC wherein inexpensive labor is abundant. China and India to remain lucrative growth markets for manufacturers of power tools. The low-priced power tools have created intense competition among manufacturers.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide a detailed overview of the value chain in the power tools market

To describe and forecast the power tools market, in terms of value, by mode of operation, tool type, and application

To analyze and forecast the overall power tools market in terms of volume

in terms of volume To describe and forecast the power tools market, in terms of value, by region—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze opportunities in market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments in the overall power tools market

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall power tools market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships in the power tools market

Competitive Landscape of Power Tools Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Product Launches

6.2 Acquisitions

6.3 Partnerships and Collaborations