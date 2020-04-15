Precision Livestock Farming Market by Functional Process (Climate Control, Water Usage, Feed Dosage, Weight Estimates, Animal Behaviour), Hardware (Camera, Milking Robots, Sensors, Microphones)

A fresh report titled “Precision Livestock Farming Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Precision Livestock Farming Market is estimated to be worth US$ 3.0 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2024.

Major Vendors profiled in the Precision Livestock Farming Market include are DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Farm Technology (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Antelliq (France), Dairy Master (Ireland), Afimilk (Israel), BouMatic (US), Fancom B.V. (Netherlands), Fullwood Paco Ltd. (UK), Waikato Milking System (New Zealand), HokoFarm-Group (Netherlands), Trioliet B.V (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), IceRobotics (UK), HID Global (US), Cainthus (Ireland), Connecterra (Netherlands), MiRobot (Israel), Farm Control (Portugal), Aleis Pty Ltd (Australia), Moocall (Ireland), and Cowlar (US).

“The market for livestock identification & tracking technology estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The market for livestock identification & tracking is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Key factors driving the growth of livestock identification & tracking devices include an increase in average herd size and number of dairy farms around the world, development of sensors which can gather a wide range of information, and demand for cost savings associated with livestock monitoring & management.

“Precision livestock farming market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024”

The increasing automation of livestock farm in countries such as Australia, Japan, China, and India is a major factor driving the precision livestock farming market in APAC. Population expansion in the region’s developing countries is mounting pressure on the supplies of livestock products to become more efficient and productive, pushing the sales of livestock farming technology upward. Asia Pacific has a large number of cattle and a high population for consuming livestock products.

Study Objectives:

To forecast the market for various segments with respect to 4 regions—Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To define, analyze, and forecast the market, in terms of value and volume, by technology, offering, application, and geography

To analyze opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Competitive Landscape of Precision Livestock Farming Market:

