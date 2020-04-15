Procurement Analytics Market by Application Area (Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics, Spend Analytics, Demand Forecasting, and Contract Management)- Global Forecast to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Procurement Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Procurement Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Procurement Analytics Market.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Procurement Analytics Market include are SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), SAS (US), IBM (US, Coupa Software (US), Zycus(US), BRIDGEi2i Analytics (India), JAGGAER (US), Rosslyn Data Technologies (England), Genpact (UK), Tamr (US), Simfoni (US), BirchStreet (US), Proactis (UK), and Sievo (Finland).

The Procurement Analytics Market by service includes professional and managed services. Further, professional services have been classified into consulting, training and education, integration and deployment and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their procurement related processes effectively. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the increasing adoption of pay-as-you-go model to manage IT infrastructure as per their requirements. SMEs are concerned about the expenditures of deploying on-premises procurement analytics solutions and contracting skilled staff, and IT teams for their maintenance and hence are leaning towards cloud-based analytical solutions for improving their profit margins and efficiencies. Though SMEs are small in terms of their size, they cater to a large number of customers globally.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the procurement analytics solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC procurement analytics market is gaining traction, as the region is witnessing an increasing demand for cloud-driven analytical solutions, resulting in higher investments and technological advancements in various industry verticals.

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the market with information about the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall procurement analytics market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better their positions and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

