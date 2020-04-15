Push to Talk Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2024

According to Market Study Report, Push to Talk Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Push to Talk Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Push to Talk Market.

The Global Push to Talk Market size to grow from US$ 25.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 38.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2019 to 2024.This report spread across 144 pages, profiling 22 companies and supported with 100 tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players- AINA Wireless (US),AT&T (US),Azetti Networks (Spain),Bell Canada (Canada),ESChat (US),GroupTalk (Sweden),Hytera (China),iPTT (England),Iridium (US),Motorola Solutions (US),Orion (US),Qualcomm (US),Sprint (US),Simoco Wireless Solutions (England),TAIT (New Zealand),Telstra (Australia),Verizon Wireless (US),VoiceLayer (US),Voxer (US),Zebra (US),Zello (US),Zinc by Service Max (US).

Enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of the PTT technology, as they have a high number of field-related works and possess strong budget capabilities. They are significantly investing in PTT solutions and associated services to efficiently manage their workforce communication. They majorly focus on the efficiency of connectivity services, as they tend to be more risk-averse in their business interactions.

The LMR network type is expected to hold a higher market share, owing to the major investments in the LMR system from commercial, defense and public safety, and transportation sectors. Despite the availability of several inexpensive radio products built over P25 (phase I and phase II) and radio technologies, it is extremely difficult for manufacturers to follow the industry standards, such as TETRA and DMR, to develop their LMR products.

The APAC PTT market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of PoC across enterprise verticals, such as transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and construction. The region is also the fastest adopter of smart phones, which further augment the adoption of PoC solutions.

Research Coverage:

The PTT market is segmented by component (hardware, solutions, and services), organization size, network type, vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overview; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the PTT market.