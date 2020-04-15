RTLS for Healthcare Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

The global RTLS for healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 6,384.45 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,455.73 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2020-2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and is expected to grow at CAGR of 19.4% throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several government funding for development of healthcare infrastructure, collaboration between companies and hospitals for use of RTLS in the field of hospital asset management and patient tracking.

Benefits Associated With RTLS System

Real time location systems (RTLS) have become the foundation for applications that boost efficiency, productivity, and safety in every industry. RTLS helps employees to focus on activities that bring more value to the organization.

It enables to locate and track assets accurately, and people allow processes to be optimized. In January 2019, Bluetooth Special Interest Group or SIG which handles Bluetooth announced the introduction of new Bluetooth 5.1. This new Bluetooth at the cost of other standards allows to extend new capabilities to asset tracking.

It benefits from a present large ecosystem up to 8.2 billion Bluetooth devices worldwide, making it the most broadly adopted standard for short-range wireless communication. The low cost of the Bluetooth LE tags technology makes it applicable in settings where these advanced systems not have been otherwise feasible. Moreover, Wi-Fi RTLS technology is more accurate than proximity-based RTLS options as Wi-Fi RTLS uses time-of-flight measurements which have relatively wide bandwidth.

Product and services Insights

The global RTLS for healthcare market by facility type was led by, hospitals & healthcare facilities. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to growing hospital industry and increasing IoT in the healthcare industry.

