Sports Nutrition Market May Set New Growth Story | PepsiCo, Glanbia, Reckitt Benckiser

Major Players in This Report Include,

PepsiCo Inc. (United States), Glanbia Plc. (Ireland), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. (Japan), Post Holdings Inc. (United States), GNC Holdings Inc. (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Abbott Nutrition Inc. (United States), Clif Bar & Company (United States), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Atlantic Multipower UK Limited (United Kingdom)

Sports nutrition is that type of nutrition which mainly improves athletic performance in order to keep their bodies in good conditions. Numerous benefits of sports nutrition such as improves body composition and strength improves concentration help maintain healthy immune function, decreases the potential for injury, reduces the risk of heat cramps & GI distress, among others. Favorable initiatives encouraging sports participation, changing lifestyle, raising awareness about fitness, health clubs among others are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in the future.

Market Drivers

Rising Consumer Base and Rapid Pace of Urbanization across the World

Increasing Number of Gyms and Health & Fitness Centers Globally

Increasing Disposable Income of Households and Changing Lifestyle among Teenager

Market Trend

One of the Latest Trend of this Market is Rising Incidence of Sedentary Diseases Worldwide

Restraints

Problem Regarding High Level of Contraband as Well as Counterfeit Products Affect Sales of Various Reputed Companies across the World

Opportunities

Favorable Government Initiatives towards Health Promotion is Create New Opportunities for Market Expansion

Challenges

Issue related to High Prices of Sports Nutrition Products

Lack of Consumer Awareness Regarding Sports Nutrition Powders

The Global Sports Nutrition segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Sports Supplements, Sports Foods, Others), End Users (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users, Lifestyle Users), Ingredient (L-Arginine, Lycopene, L- Carnitine, Others), Form (Powder, Capsules, Drink, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Sports Nutrition Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

