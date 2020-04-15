Streaming Analytics Market to grow at 28.2% CAGR during 2019-2024

According to Market Study Report, Streaming Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Streaming Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Streaming Analytics Market.

Top Comapnies profiled in the Streaming Analytics Market include are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Software AG (Germany), SAS (US), TIBCO (US), Impetus Technologies (US), Striim (US), WSO2 (US), Informatica (US), Kx Systems (US), SQLstream (US), EsperTech (US), and Axonize (Israel).

The streaming analytics market is segmented on the basis of types, such as software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient streaming analytics service helps organizations develop a connected environment by integrating streaming analytics solution with their existing Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

The streaming analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment and others (outsourcing services, travel and hospitality, and eductaion). The energy and utilities segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period,owing to the growing demand for the automation of power-usage analytics applications.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, Singapore,Japan, and Rest of APAC,growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the 5 regions (along with their respective key countries)

To define, segment, and project the global market size for streaming analytics

To understand the structure of the streaming analytics market by identifying its various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

To analyze the competitive developments, such as expansions and fundings, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, strategic parttnerships and agreements in the streaming analytics market

