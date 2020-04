Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 10.8% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 18.0 Billion

Get Instant Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2941501

According to Market Study Report, Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market.

By solution, the software segment is expected to hold a higher market share than the services segment during the forecast period. Telecom billing and revenue management providers offer single/standalone or integrated billing and revenue management software. These offerings help operators analyze, evaluate, and optimize each phase of the life cycle, and provide complete insights and intelligence into the revenue relationships of customers and service providers.

The convergence of fixed and mobile networks has compelled operators to launch cross-service offerings and more innovative pricing packages, thereby encouraging them to move away from solely prepaid or postpaid plans to hybrid account structures that support both scenarios. The efficient billing and charging solution helps service providers monetize opportunities presented by converged networks and embrace new business models. It enables them to capture and secure revenue streams and take advantage of business opportunities from both the traditional telecom services as well as digital services, 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT).

“By region,Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE)that is driving the demand for telecom billing and revenue management solutions in this region.The major countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, would witness high growth rates in this region. APAC demonstrates a combination of high growth, developing economies, and increasing adoption of mobile and internet.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Top Companies Profiled in the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market include are Amdocs (US),Netcracker (NEC Corporation [Japan]),CSG Systems International(US),Oracle(US),Ericsson (Sweden),Huawei (China),Cerillion (UK),Mahindra Comviva (India),Optiva (Canada),Comarch S.A. (Poland),Nokia (Finland),SAP(Germany),HPE (US),Openet(Ireland),TEOCO (US),Intracom Telecom(Greece),Enghouse Networks (Canada),Nexign (Russia), Bearing Point (Netherlands),FTS (Israel),Subex (India),Sterlite Technologies(India), Tecnotree(Finland), Zuora (US),Apttus(US).