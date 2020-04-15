Transaction Monitoring Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 15.1% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 16.8 Billion

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Transaction Monitoring Market by Component, Application Area (AML, FDP, Compliance Management, and Customer Identity Management), Function, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 152 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Transaction Monitoring Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 16.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period. Transaction Monitoring Market spread across 152 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 76 Tables and 40 Figures are now available in this Research report.

Major Vendors profiled in the Transaction Monitoring Market:

NICE (Israel)

Oracle (US)

FICO (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Fiserv (US)

SAS (US)

Experian (Ireland)

FIS (US)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Refinitiv (UK)

Software AG (Germany)

ComplyAdvantage (US)

Infrasoft Technologies (India)

ACTICO (Germany)

Compliance Wise (Netherlands)

EastNets (UAE)

Bottomline (US)

Beam Solutions (US)

Identity Mind (US)

CaseWare (Canada)

The transaction monitoring market by service includes consulting, integration, training and education, and support and maintenance. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The transaction monitoring solution is being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises to secure their organizations from the increasing money laundering and CTF attacks.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the transaction monitoring solution by SMEs to proactively monitor the suspicious transaction and comply with various strict government regulations. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally. The robust and comprehensive transaction monitoring solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations.

Competitive Landscape of Transaction Monitoring Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Inovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Players

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information about the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall transaction monitoring market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better their positions and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

