TV Analytics Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Top Companies, Latest Innovation, Advance Technology

Major Vendors profiled in the TV Analytics Market:

IBM Corporation (US)

Google (US)

The Nielsen Company (UK)

Zapr Media Labs (India)

Alphonso Inc. (US)

TVSQUARED (Scotland)

DC Analytics (England)

Amobee Inc. (US)

605 (US)

Clarivoy (US)

TVbeat (UK)

BLIX (Australia)

H-Tech (Bulgaria)

DC Analytics (Germany)

Samba TV (US)

AnalyticOwl (US)

Satellite TV or DTH companies offer direct broadcasting services that deliver television content through radio waves. The DTH providers use the power of analytics to understand the taste and preference of users, which helps them upsell products and services. Personalized content helps companies to not only increase the Average Revenue Per Users (ARPU), but also in reducing the customer churn.

Cloud-based TV analytics solutions are in highest demand, owing to the faster and easier service provided by the OTT service providers. Major online content providers collect their audience data through their smartphone applications. The collected data helps the OTT providers in analyzing their customers’ behavior and improving their Return on Investment (RoI).

The high growth of the market in APAC is attributed to the flexible economic conditions, industrialization and globalization-motivated policies of governments, and the expanding digitalization in the region. The highly competitive environment in the region is again expected to trigger the growth of effective TV analytics market that augments the overall RoI for the media and entertainment organizations. Moreover, the growing audience inclination toward the global contents has led to the growth of major OTT providers, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hot Star, through which audiences can get an easy access to the content of their choice, anywhere, at any time.

