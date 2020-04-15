Voice Biometrics Market size by top leading players, opportunities, revenue growth, trends, outlook and forecasts to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Voice Biometrics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Voice Biometrics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Voice Biometrics Market.

The Global Voice Biometrics Market to grow from US$ 984 Million in 2019 to US$ 2,845 Million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 136 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 81 Tables and 32 Figures are now available in this research.

#Key Players- Nuance Communications (US), NICE (Israel), Verint (US), AimBrain (UK), Voice Biometrics Group (US), Phonexia (Czech Republic), OneVault (South Africa), SESTEK (Turkey), LumenVox (US), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), VoicePIN (Poland), Uniphore (India), Pindrop (US), Aculab (UK), and Auraya (Australia).

Based on Type, the voice biometrics market is divided into active and passive voice biometrics. Passive voice biometrics verifies the customer identity during a natural conversation with a customer representative or call center agent. The technique is considered as a superior one, as it authenticates the user without a passphrase. As compared to active voice biometrics technique, the technique requires more storage capacity and processing power.

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of voice biometrics software and have started deploying them as per their needs and available resources. Large enterprises have their security infrastructure, such as MFA, for their employees and visitors. The security infrastructure may include hardware and software components, which can be installed on-premises. Active and passive voice biometrics offerings enable enterprises to deploy such solutions across channels, such as IVR, live agents, and mobile.

The High growth in the APAC market is attributed to the significant growth potential, growing retail market, and increasing digitalization in the region with an increasing need for remaining globally competitive. Furthermore, the inclination of APAC countries toward emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also expected to fuel the growth of the voice biometrics market.

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall voice biometrics market and the sub segments. The report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.