Web Application Firewall Market to Grow at 18.3% CAGR to 2022

Web Application Firewall Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Web Application Firewall Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Web Application Firewall Market.

The Global Web Application Firewall Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.37 Billion in 2017 to US$ 5.48 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.3%.This report spread across 150 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 68 Tables and 37 Figures is now available in this market research.

#Key Players- Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Cloudflare, DenyAll, Ergon Informatik, F5 Networks, Fortinet, Penta Security Systems, Radware, Trustwave, and NSFOCUS.

Cloud-Based WAF solutions are available as software bundles with a full stack of threat prevention technologies that provide the best protection against vulnerabilities, such as malware, phishing, ransom are, and emerging cyber-threats. Cloud-based WAF solutions provide protection and safeguard the network even if users are off their Virtual Private Network (VPN). They offer capabilities, such as bot detection and enforcement, access control, caching, threat intelligence, Application Programming Interface (API) security, malware detection, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation.

North America tops the globe in terms of the presence of security vendors and security breach incidents. Therefore, the WAF market is dominated by North America, which is considered to be the most advanced region with regard to cyber security technology adoption and infrastructure. The world is becoming more connected and the IoT trend is gaining prominence. Awareness about the need to protect the network infrastructure is being identified as the most critical economic and security challenge in the region.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-Level – 72%, Director Level – 14%, and Others – 14%

By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, and APAC – 29%

Target Audience for Web Application Firewall Market: Web application providers, Communication service providers, Cloud service providers, System integrators, Third-party software testing service providers, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Application design and software developers, Consultancy firms and advisory firms, Regulatory agencies, Technology consultants, Government.

