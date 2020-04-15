Wi-Fi Analytics Market Expected to Grow at 10.72 Billion In Revenue by 2022

According to Market Study Report, Wi-Fi Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market.

The Wi-Fi Analytics Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.94 Billion in 2017 to US$ 10.72 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.54% during the forecast period. This report spread across 132 Pages, Profiling 09 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 40 Figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market include areCisco Systems (US), Skyfii Limited (Australia), Purple (England), July Systems(US), Zebra Technologies (US), Euclid (US), Cloud4Wi (US), Fortinet (US), Ruckus Wireless (US), and Yelp (US).

E Commerce businesses use online marketing analytics to monitor customer navigation data through their websites. This data is used to yield insights and make decisions to increase the business revenue. Therefore, in-store customer analytics is gaining importance among the brick-and-mortar retailers to collect data about the customers’ buying behavior for gaining insights that can help stores offer customers a better experience and increase the turnover.

The Growth in the Wi-Fi analytics solutions segment is driven by the growing significance of customer analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses. Deploying Wi-Fi analytics solutions empowers the physical space of the businesses with the Wi-Fi technology and data analytics.

The APAC region is expected to gain a major traction in the Wi-Fi analytics market during the forecast period. The region has the presence of several creditable industries, which are adopting Wi-Fi analytics. In the countries in APAC region such as Australia and China, brick-and-mortar businesses continue to adopt Wi-Fi analytics solutions to gain a competitive advantage over other e Commerce giants, by leveraging Wi-Fi to boost their marketing capabilities.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 24%, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C-Level – 57%, Director Level – 36%, and Others – 7%

By Region: North America – 42%, Europe – 34%, APAC – 24%

Study Objectives:

The Main Objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market by component, application, location type, deployment type, vertical, and region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). The report forecasts the market size with respect to the 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies.

Competitive Landscape of Wi-Fi Analytics Market :

Target Audience For Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Wi-Fi analytics solution providers, Wi-Fi analytics service providers, Wireless service providers, IT solution providers, Telecom providers, Cloud service providers, Network solution providers, System integrators, Independent service providers.

