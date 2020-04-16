Bathtubs and Showers Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2026| MTI Baths, Prolux, Americh, MAAX, Fleurco, Aquatica, KOHLER

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Bathtubs and Showers Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Bathtubs and Showers market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Bathtubs and Showers market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Bathtubs and Showers market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Bathtubs and Showers market.

Leading players of the global Bathtubs and Showers market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Bathtubs and Showers market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Bathtubs and Showers market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Bathtubs and Showers market.

The major players that are operating in the global Bathtubs and Showers market are: MTI Baths, Prolux, Americh, MAAX, Fleurco, Aquatica, KOHLER, blubathworks, Hoesch, KALDEWEI, Watergame Company, THG, The Cast Iron Bath Company, Carron Bathrooms, Vismaravetro srl, Gruppo Treesse, Shanti Ventures, Woven Gold, XINGMEI sanitary ware, KORRA, Mesa

Global Bathtubs and Showers Market by Product Type: FRP, Enamel Coated Metal, Aacrylic

Global Bathtubs and Showers Market by Application: Personal Use, Business Use

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Bathtubs and Showers market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Bathtubs and Showers market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Bathtubs and Showers market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Bathtubs and Showers market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Bathtubs and Showers market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Bathtubs and Showers market

Highlighting important trends of the global Bathtubs and Showers market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Bathtubs and Showers market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Bathtubs and Showers market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Bathtubs and Showers Market Overview

1.1 Bathtubs and Showers Product Overview

1.2 Bathtubs and Showers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 FRP

1.2.2 Enamel Coated Metal

1.2.3 Aacrylic

1.3 Global Bathtubs and Showers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Bathtubs and Showers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Bathtubs and Showers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Bathtubs and Showers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Bathtubs and Showers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Bathtubs and Showers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Bathtubs and Showers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Bathtubs and Showers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bathtubs and Showers Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bathtubs and Showers Industry

1.5.1.1 Bathtubs and Showers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Bathtubs and Showers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Bathtubs and Showers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Bathtubs and Showers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bathtubs and Showers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bathtubs and Showers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Bathtubs and Showers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bathtubs and Showers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bathtubs and Showers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bathtubs and Showers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bathtubs and Showers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bathtubs and Showers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bathtubs and Showers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bathtubs and Showers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bathtubs and Showers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Bathtubs and Showers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bathtubs and Showers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bathtubs and Showers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Bathtubs and Showers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Bathtubs and Showers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Bathtubs and Showers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Bathtubs and Showers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Bathtubs and Showers by Application

4.1 Bathtubs and Showers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal Use

4.1.2 Business Use

4.2 Global Bathtubs and Showers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Bathtubs and Showers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bathtubs and Showers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Bathtubs and Showers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Bathtubs and Showers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Bathtubs and Showers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers by Application

5 North America Bathtubs and Showers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Bathtubs and Showers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bathtubs and Showers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Bathtubs and Showers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bathtubs and Showers Business

10.1 MTI Baths

10.1.1 MTI Baths Corporation Information

10.1.2 MTI Baths Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 MTI Baths Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 MTI Baths Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.1.5 MTI Baths Recent Development

10.2 Prolux

10.2.1 Prolux Corporation Information

10.2.2 Prolux Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Prolux Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 MTI Baths Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.2.5 Prolux Recent Development

10.3 Americh

10.3.1 Americh Corporation Information

10.3.2 Americh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Americh Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Americh Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.3.5 Americh Recent Development

10.4 MAAX

10.4.1 MAAX Corporation Information

10.4.2 MAAX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 MAAX Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MAAX Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.4.5 MAAX Recent Development

10.5 Fleurco

10.5.1 Fleurco Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fleurco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Fleurco Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Fleurco Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.5.5 Fleurco Recent Development

10.6 Aquatica

10.6.1 Aquatica Corporation Information

10.6.2 Aquatica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Aquatica Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Aquatica Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.6.5 Aquatica Recent Development

10.7 KOHLER

10.7.1 KOHLER Corporation Information

10.7.2 KOHLER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 KOHLER Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 KOHLER Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.7.5 KOHLER Recent Development

10.8 blubathworks

10.8.1 blubathworks Corporation Information

10.8.2 blubathworks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 blubathworks Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 blubathworks Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.8.5 blubathworks Recent Development

10.9 Hoesch

10.9.1 Hoesch Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hoesch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Hoesch Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hoesch Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.9.5 Hoesch Recent Development

10.10 KALDEWEI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bathtubs and Showers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 KALDEWEI Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 KALDEWEI Recent Development

10.11 Watergame Company

10.11.1 Watergame Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Watergame Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Watergame Company Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Watergame Company Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.11.5 Watergame Company Recent Development

10.12 THG

10.12.1 THG Corporation Information

10.12.2 THG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 THG Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 THG Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.12.5 THG Recent Development

10.13 The Cast Iron Bath Company

10.13.1 The Cast Iron Bath Company Corporation Information

10.13.2 The Cast Iron Bath Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 The Cast Iron Bath Company Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 The Cast Iron Bath Company Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.13.5 The Cast Iron Bath Company Recent Development

10.14 Carron Bathrooms

10.14.1 Carron Bathrooms Corporation Information

10.14.2 Carron Bathrooms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Carron Bathrooms Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Carron Bathrooms Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.14.5 Carron Bathrooms Recent Development

10.15 Vismaravetro srl

10.15.1 Vismaravetro srl Corporation Information

10.15.2 Vismaravetro srl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Vismaravetro srl Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Vismaravetro srl Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.15.5 Vismaravetro srl Recent Development

10.16 Gruppo Treesse

10.16.1 Gruppo Treesse Corporation Information

10.16.2 Gruppo Treesse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Gruppo Treesse Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Gruppo Treesse Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.16.5 Gruppo Treesse Recent Development

10.17 Shanti Ventures

10.17.1 Shanti Ventures Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shanti Ventures Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Shanti Ventures Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Shanti Ventures Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.17.5 Shanti Ventures Recent Development

10.18 Woven Gold

10.18.1 Woven Gold Corporation Information

10.18.2 Woven Gold Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Woven Gold Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Woven Gold Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.18.5 Woven Gold Recent Development

10.19 XINGMEI sanitary ware

10.19.1 XINGMEI sanitary ware Corporation Information

10.19.2 XINGMEI sanitary ware Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 XINGMEI sanitary ware Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 XINGMEI sanitary ware Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.19.5 XINGMEI sanitary ware Recent Development

10.20 KORRA

10.20.1 KORRA Corporation Information

10.20.2 KORRA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 KORRA Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 KORRA Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.20.5 KORRA Recent Development

10.21 Mesa

10.21.1 Mesa Corporation Information

10.21.2 Mesa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Mesa Bathtubs and Showers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Mesa Bathtubs and Showers Products Offered

10.21.5 Mesa Recent Development

11 Bathtubs and Showers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bathtubs and Showers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bathtubs and Showers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

