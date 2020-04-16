Cognitive Services Market with Leading Key Players | SONY, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., IPsoft Inc., CognitiveScale. and among others

The market insights gained through Cognitive Services Market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this report, businesses can gauge or analyse the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, Cognitive Services Market document serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about ICT industry.

global cognitive Services market is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025 from USD 18.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.5% the forecast period to 2026. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Apple Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Nokia., Expert System S.p.A., Verbio Technologies, Softweb Solutions Inc, Folio3 Software Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Microsoft, SONY, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., IPsoft Inc., CognitiveScale. and among others.

A cognitive services is an automated model which provides language, speech, vision, search, and knowledge APIs. It is a toolkit which is used to develop artificial intelligence and cognitive computing-based applications for generating business value from unstructured information It helps to build powerful intelligence into applications to enable natural and contextual interactions. It is a set of APIs, SDKs and services.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising growth in aligning organizational core work with business objectives

Growth in data volumes creating demand for cognitive services demand for graphics software in business processes.

Stringent external regulations across regions.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

By Application (Marketing Analysis, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Chain Management , Quality Management Investigation and Recommendation Safety and Security Management, Diagnosis and Treatment System) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players [Some of the players covered in the study are IBM, Attivio, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Apple Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Nokia., Expert System S.p.A., Verbio Technologies]

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers, Product Specification, and Upstream Suppliers.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. South & Central America : Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa. Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc.}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands} and Russia.

UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc.}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands} and Russia. Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Table of Content: Cognitive Services Market

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Market value-chain analysis

Chapter 4: Cognitive Services Market

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Market size and growth forecast – value-wise

Chapter 5: Cognitive Services Market segmentation

….Continued

Email: [email protected]