Companies in the Global Vertebral Augmentation System Market Expedite Product Innovations to Stay at Forefront in the Market in the COVID-19 Pandemic 2018 – 2028

Introduction

Vertebral augmentation systems are non-surgical methods for the treatment of vertebral compression fractures. The procedure is performed generally for the patients for which drug based therapies and back bracings do not work. The procedure is generally performed in outpatient settings. Vertebral augmentation system offers alternative to invasive surgeries. There are two methods for treating vertebral compression fractures ie vertebral augmentations systems and vertebroplasty devices. Vertebral augmentation systems are a set of devices which consist of needles, cement injectors biopsy needles and other things.

The Spine is made up of strong bones called vertebrae. Any damage to vertebrae can lead to vertebral compression fracture. Moreover it increases the risk of spinal deformities and reduces the life of the patient. The vertebral augmentation system helps in stabilizing the vertebral structure and improving the strength of the bones. A small instrument is inserted into the collapsed veterbra and cement is inserted for support which stabilizes the fracture. The Vertebral augmentation system market is expected to increase with the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and spinal bone damages due to accidents

Factors driving Vertebral Augmentation System Market

The increasing number of spinal injuries due to sedentary lifestyle, bad posture at work, and while driving are the major driving factors driving the vertebral augmentation system market. Also increasing geriatric population prone to vertebral disorders are rising. Moreover the adoption of minimal invasive surgeries due to its cost effectiveness and less complications is expected to propel the vertebral augmentation systems. Rising technology advancements and favorable government initiatives coupled with reimbursements is driving the vertebral augmentation systems.

Organizations such as American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the North American Spine Foundation are contributing towards the growth of spinal procedures such as vertebral augmentation systems and implants which is further driving the vertebral augmentation systems market. Vertebral Augmentation System Market offers the potential to treat the deformities and holds a strong perception in future with its continued investment.

Regional Market Outlook for Vertebral Augmentation System Market

Geographically, Vertebral Augmentation System Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa and Japan. Market in North America is expected to dominate the Vertebral Augmentation System Market globally followed by Europe, North America is dominant vertebral augmentation system market due to availability of reimbursements and increasing compression fracture occurrence rate in US. Also North America market is expected to surge in vertebral augmentation systems due to the technological advancements in the region. Market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate with increasing cases of osteoporosis and treatments for vertebral augmentation system. With the rise in treatment for minimal invasive devices in Asian countries such as Japan and Australia availability of vertebral augmentation systems offer a certainty to drive progress. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America for Vertebral Augmentation System Market is going to further spur revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players identified in Vertebral Augmentation System Market are Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates (BNA), Synimed Synergie Ingénierie Médicale SARL Merit Medical Systems, Stryker, iMEDICOM, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) Manufacturers for Vertebral Augmentation System Market are involved in collaboration agreements in order to exploit maximum potential. Also they are mainly focused to strengthen the core competencies of their product portfolio.

Vertebral Augmentation System Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, Vertebral Augmentation System Market has been segmented on the basis of age group, end users, and geography.

Based on Product type, for the global Vertebral Augmentation System Market is segmented as:

Vertebral Augmentation Balloon catheters

Vertebral augmentation needles

Vertebral augmentation drills

Based on Treatment type, for the global Vertebral Augmentation System Market is segmented as:

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty

Based on end user, the global Vertebral Augmentation System Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Outpatient clinics

Short-stay Facility

Based on region, global Vertebral Augmentation System Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

