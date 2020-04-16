COVID-19 impact on The India Automotive CNG/LPG Kit Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

Indian Automotive CNG &LPG kit Market has reached USD 5.15 Million units in 2019 and projected to expand with a growth rate of 7.77%, in Volume terms, during 2020 to 2026. The market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.68 million units by 2026. With a large number of Indian cities embarking for cleaner fuel, CNG is gaining momentum in the Indian automotive market.

Factors contributing to this growth include increasing demand for more economical fuel compared to conventional fuels and rising demand for environment-friendly fuel to decrease intensifying pollution levels in cities in India. Major automakers have also started integrating LPG and CNG fuel systems into their latest models. CNG tanks need storage space, the CNG cylinder can be substantial, the tank’s added weight offset by a petrol fuel’s reduced weight. The vehicle’s output after installation of the CNG / LPG package is significantly lowered. Such factors related to the CNG / LPG package are becoming restrictive in the growth of the CNG / LPG kit sector in the Indian automotive industry.

The major market players in the Automotive CNG/LPG Kit are Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, TATA Motors Limited, Bajaj, Piaggio, General Motors, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ashok Leyland, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

CNG segment in automotive CNG/LPG kit market is expected to dominate during the forecast period from 2020-2026 across the region. In four years, demand for compressed natural gas (CNG) increased by 50% as a result of a combination of the Modi government’s drive to popularize less polluting fuel, increase filling stations, lower gas prices, and the launch of several CNG vehicles by car manufacturers. Key factors leading to this growth include growing demand for more economical fuel compared to conventional fuels and increasing demand for environmentally friendly fuel to minimize the increasing levels of pollution in cities in India. In addition, the cost of CNG gas, as well as other advantages, make the market more lucrative and boost demand for CNG kits in the Indian automotive market.

Based on the region, the Automotive CNG/LPG Kit market is segmented into Northern India, Southern India, Eastern India, Western India. Northern India is projected to dominated the Automotive CNG/LPG Kit market. The growing awareness about air pollution leads to increased global adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or AutoGas as substitutes for traditional vehicle fuel in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, 3-wheelers, etc. Commonly, CNG is cheaper than LPG. Propane produces more than twice as much energy as natural gas. In the case of a spill, CNG is also safer than other fuels because natural gas, being lighter than air, quickly disperses when released.

