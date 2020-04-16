Cryptocurrency Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Bitmain, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Ripple Labs, Ethereum Foundation and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Cryptocurrency Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cryptocurrency Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Cryptocurrency Market.

The Cryptocurrency Market is projected to reach US$ 1.40 Billion by 2024 from US$ 1.03 Billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (US), Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Ripple Labs (US), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), Bitfury Group (Netherlands), Coinbase (US), BitGo (US), and Binance Holdings (China).

The cryptocurrency market for ASIC is expected to hold the largest CAGR. ASICs are gradually being preferred by miners. These ASIC machines mine at an extraordinary speed while consuming much less power than FPGA or GPU mining rigs. Several reputed companies, such as Bitmain, Avalon, and Innosilicon Technologies, offer highly efficient ASIC products. Also, ASICs are cryptocurrency mining hardware created solely to solve cryptocurrency blocks. They have only minimal requirements for other computer applications.

“Market for payment application for cryptocurrency registers highest growth during forecast period”

The market for payment through cryptocurrency is likely to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The payment through cryptocurrency has several advantages such as enhanced transactional security, protection from fraud, decentralized system, low fees, protection from consumer charge backs, and quick international transfers.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 40%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 25%

By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 40%,APAC = 25%, and RoW = 5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide the illustrative segmentation, analysis, and projection of the main regional markets

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, by offering, process, types, and application

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, by region—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and ongoing research and development (R&D) in the market

Target Audience for Cryptocurrency Market: