DevSecOps Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: CATechnologies, IBM, MicroFocus, Synopsys, Microsoft, Google, Dome9, PaloAltoNetworks and Others.

DevSecOps Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the DevSecOps Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the DevSecOps Market.

The DevSecOps Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.9 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 148 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players- CATechnologies (US), IBM (US), MicroFocus (UK), Synopsys (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Dome9 (US), PaloAltoNetworks (US), Qualys (US), Chef Software (US), Threat Modeler (US), ContrastSecurity (US), CyberArk (Israel), Entersoft (Australia), Rough Wave Software (US), Splunk (US), 4Armed (UK), Aqua Security (Israel), Check Marx (Israel), Continuum Security (Spain), Whitehat Security (US), Sumologic (US), Puppetlabs (UK), AlgoSec (US), CloudPassage (US).

Cloud-deployed DevSecOps solutions help organizations in deploying their codes in their production process, along with enhanced security, performance, and scalability. The cloud deployment type benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and enhanced IT security. DevSecOps practices will help reduce Operational Expenditure (OPEX) using process standardization and automation processes, along with complete control and availability of an environment based on users’ needs.

DevSecOps solutions and services offer retailers with the opportunity to align their application security processes with cloud-native application development and deployment processes to achieve a much more security-minded business culture. There has been high adoption rate of DevSecOps solutions and services in the retail sector, as the sector cherishes benefits, such as improved operational efficiency and productivity, reliable and secure IT environment, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer experience.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The APAC region is expected to offer extensive growth opportunities for the DevSecOps market during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in cloud computing, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt DevSecOps solutions and services. With the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the rising IT demands for business functions, the adoption of secure software development and deployment tools is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast year.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I:35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III:20%

By Designation: C-Level:35%, D-Level:25%,and Others:40%

By Region: North America:45%, Europe:20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the 5 major regions (along with their respective key countries)

To define, segment, and project the global market size of the DevSecOps market

To understand the structure of the DevSecOps market by identifying its various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the competitive developments, such as expansions and investments, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements, in the DevSecOps market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

