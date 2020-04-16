Digital Inspection Market May See a Big Move | Zetec, General Electric, Cognex

Digital Inspection is process of real time video inspection. Digital inspection is the method to test, measure and perform inspection of electronics equipment’s as well as automation tool with the use of devices which are digitally linked to laptop or tablet to stock and record the results electronically. This inspection provides video inspection for gross imaging, quality control, teaching, electronics inspection, forensics and assembly. There are various technology used such as machine vision, metrology and NDT (Visual Inspection, Ultrasonic, Eddy Current, Radiography). According to AMA Market Analyst, the Digital Inspection market will register a CAGR of above 7.2% by 2024.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Digital Inspection Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Inspection Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Inspection. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are General Electric (United States),MISTRAS Group (United States),Olympus (Japan),Nikon (Japan),Zetec (United States),FARO Technologies (United States),Hexagon (Sweden),Cognex (United States),Basler (Germany),OMRON (Japan).

Market Overview:

On 13th December 2018, MISTRAS Group, Inc. global key player of technology-enabled asset protection solutions has acquired Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services, Inc. (a leading global key player of proprietary technology enabling pipeline inspection. The deal was established for 143 million dollar.

Market Trend

Growing Demand of storing as well as recording the test results in various Industries and Adoption of 3D Dimension in Digital Inspection

Opportunities

Increasing Customize Solutions and Rising Need in Developing Economics

Restraints

High Deployment Cost

Dearth of Skilled Workers

The Global Digital Inspection Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Machine Vision, Metrology, NDT (Visual Inspection, Ultrasonic, Eddy Current, Radiography)), Application (Manufacturing Unit, Electronics and Semiconductor, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy and Power, Public Infrastructure, Food and Pharmaceuticals, Others), Dimensions (2D, 3D), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Inspection Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Inspection market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Inspection Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Inspection

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Inspection Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Inspection market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Digital Inspection Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Inspection Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



