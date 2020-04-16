E-Invoicing Market 2020 – New Business Experts Ideas by Basware, Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software, Nipendo, SAP SE, The Sage Group Plc, Tradeshift, Transcepta LLC
Electronic invoicing, also known as e-Invoicing, is the interchange of the invoice document between the buyer and the supplier in the integrated automated format. E-invoices include purchase orders, debit notes, remittance slips, credit notes, and payment terms & instructions. Conventionally, invoicing, was a heavily paper-based method that is manually exhaustive and also prone to human error causing in increased cost for the companies. The e-invoicing market growth is highly reliant on the growth of overall adoption of paperless invoicing model across the globe.
By Regions and Countries,
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major players in the global E-Invoicing Market include
Basware, Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, The Sage Group Plc, Tradeshift, Transcepta LLC
The E-Invoicing Market Report Addresses:
- Estimated size of the market
- The segment that accounted for a large market share in the past
- The segment that is anticipated to account for a dominant market share by 2027?
- Governing bodies
- Key region of the market
- Lucrative opportunities in the market
The Report Provides:
- An overview of the market
- Comprehensive analysis of the market
- Analyses of recent developments in the market
- Events in the market scenario in past few years
- Emerging market segments and regional markets
- Segmentations up to the second and/or third level
- Historical, current, and estimated market size in terms of value and volume
- Competitive analysis, with company overview, products, revenue, and strategies.
- Impartial assessment of the market
- Strategic recommendations to help companies increase their market presence
