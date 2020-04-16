Europe Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market to Remain Consistent During (2020-2025)

The Europe contract research organization (CRO) market is expected to reach US$ 22,157.62 Mn in 2025 from US$ 12,476.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020-2025.

The growth of the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is driven by factors such as a rise in the number of clinical trials. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the dearth of skilled professionals and regional competition in the CRO services market in the region.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are focusing on research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the highest medical and commercial potential. The companies invest majorly in the R&Ds to deliver high quality and innovative products to the market. R&D spending by the biopharmaceutical companies has also increased over the years according to a report published by European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) in 2018, the pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in Germany has increased from US$ 7,100.6 million (6,216 € million) in 2015 to US$ 7,113.2 million in 2015 (6,227€ million).

Research and development expenditures relate to the processes of discovering, testing and developing new products, upfront payments and milestones, improving existing products, as well as demonstrating product efficacy and regulatory compliance before launch. Therefore, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies prefer to outsource the services to the contract research organizations (CROs) in order to save the cost and time which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The UK is expected to lead the market in the region owing to increasing expenditure on research and development expenditures in the country. The confrontation between biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to lower the drug development costs is expected to propel the CROs market in Europe. Moreover, the presence of top revenue-generating pharmaceutical companies that can invest a significant amount in R&D is also expected to boost the growth of CROs in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the European region during the forecast period.

EUROPE CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION (CRO) – MARKET SEGMENTATION

EUROPE CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION (CRO) – By Type

Clinical Research Services

Early Phase Development Services

Laboratory Services

Post-Approval Services

EUROPE CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION (CRO) – By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

EUROPE CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION (CRO) – By Geography

Europe

Germany

UK

France

