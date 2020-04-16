EVONIK AND ASHLAND.- NOTABLE MARKET PLAYERS IN BIORESORBABLE MEDICAL MATERIAL MARKET

Bioresorbable Medical Material tests are performed with an aim to analyze functioning of kidneys. These tests can offer comprehensive information about level of chronic kidney disease and risk of renal failure. Furthermore, higher levels of creatinine in the blood are attributed to kidney obstruction, dehydration, increased consumption of proteins, and excessive consumption of medications.

Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the Bioresorbable Medical Material Market. The Bioresorbable Medical Material market majorly consists of the players such as Evonik, Foster Corporation,Poly-Med Incorporated,Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Ashland, Durect Corporation,Groupe PCAS,DSM, Corbion Putnam Plastics among others. Several organic approaches, such as product launches, and expansion/relocation in the Bioresorbable Medical Material Market, have resulted in the positive growth of the market. Product launches help the company to strengthen its product offering and the customer base, which allows the company to hold a strong position in the market. Similarly, utilizing expansion activities, it is easy to venture into untapped economies and use the opportunities being offered.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the Bioresorbable Medical Material market:

Year News March-2020 Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., a leading polymer solutions provider and material science innovator, has expanded its StreamLiner family of thin, extruded PTFE catheter liners. Using a proprietary process, Zeus can now extrude liners over-the-wire (OTW) in sizes comparable to film cast tubing, but with greater strength. Oct-2019 Evonik, a global leader in biomaterials, today announced the commercial launch of the world’s first bioresorbable portfolio of PLA-PEG copolymers for use in implantable medical device applications. The innovative portfolio expands Evonik’s ability to help medical device customers enhance the safety, biocompatibility and performance of their implantable products, and further strengthens the Company’s growth engine Health & Care. . July-2018 Foster Corporation, a leader in polymer material solutions for the medical and pharmaceutical markets inaugurated its a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that is adjacent to its headquarters in Putnam, CT. This new expansion comes only a few years after Foster opened a new pharmaceutical building for its “Delivery Science” business. March-2018 Poly-Med, Inc., the leader in bioresorbable solutions, introduced Poly-Med 3D Printing a vertically integrated design and custom manufacturing advantage that produces specialized materials, with innovative design supported by, and in-house fused filament printing services for, the medical device industry.

Bioresorbable Medical Material Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Bioresorbable Medical Material Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Bioresorbable Medical Material Market \ trends and forecast from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Bioresorbable Medical Material \ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Bioresorbable Medical Material Market is provided.

