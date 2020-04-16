Farm Equipment Rental Market by Equipment Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Sprayers, Balers & Other Equipment Types), Power Output (250HP), Drive, Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Farm Equipment Rental Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Farm Equipment Rental Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Farm Equipment Rental Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Farm Equipment Rentals Market is estimated to account for a value of USD 46.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 66.4 Billion by 2025. This report spread across 181 pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with 111 tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Farm Equipment Rental Market:

John Deere (US)

CNH Industrial (UK)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

AGCO Corporation (US)

Mahindra & Mahindra (India)

JCB (UK)

Escorts Ltd (India)

Tractors and Farm Equipment’s Ltd. (India)

Pape Group (US)

Premier Equipment Rentals (US)

Flaman Group of Companies (Canada)

Pacific Ag Rentals (US)

Pacific Tractors & implements Ltd (US)

Kwipped Inc. (US)

Cedar street sales & rentals (US)

Farmease (US)

EM3 Agri Services (India)

German Bliss Equipment Inc. (US)

Friesen Sales & Rentals (Canada)

“The four-wheel-drive segment, by drive, is projected to dominate the market by 2025.”

The four-wheel-drive segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018.They have massive pulling capacity and have high wheel-slip and wheel-power capacities. The distinctive feature of this machinery is that it has controls to move all four wheels and provides higher traction as compared to that of 2WD tractors. It is highly versatile and can also support a broader scope of implements including haulage, loader, mowing, plant protection, tillage, and slashing.

“The 71-130 HP segment of the farm equipment rental market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.”

The 71-130 HP segment accounted for a larger share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increased government support in the Asia Pacific and South America is expected to fuel the demand for 71-130 HP equipment during the forecast period. This range of power output also offers farmers 2WD as well as 4WD drive types,which makes it feasible for farmers with small as well as large holdings to use these efficiently.

“The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the high adoption of farm equipment, such as tractors and harvesters, on renting basis, in the region.”

According to the FAOSTAT, the Asia Pacific region contributed to more than 60% of the global population in 2017, with China and India being two of the most populous countries in the world. Hence, the increase in food demand in this region has led to a surge in the use of technologically advanced farm equipment for higher productivity in crop production.

Competitive Landscape of Farm Equipment Rental Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Acquisitions

4.2 Expansions & Investments

4.3 New Product Launches

4.4 Agreements & Collaborations

Research Coverage:

This report segments the farm equipment rental market, on the basis of equipment type, power output, drive, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the farm equipment rental market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

List Of Tables:

Table 1 Usd Exchange Rates, 2015–2018

Table 2 Farm Equipment Rental Market Size, By Equipment Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Farm Equipment Rental Market Size For Tractors, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Farm Equipment Rental Market Size For Harvesters, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Farm Equipment Rental Market Size For Sprayers, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Farm Equipment Rental Market Size For Balers, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Farm Equipment Rental Market Size For Other Equipment Types, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Farm Equipment Rental Market Size, By Power Output, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 <30 Hp Farm Equipment Rental Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 31–70 Hp Farm Equipment Rental Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 71–130 Hp Farm Equipment Rental Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 131–250 Hp Farm Equipment Rental Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 > 250 Hp Farm Equipment Rental Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Farm Equipment Rental Market Size, By Drive, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Two-Wheel-Drive Farm Equipment Rental Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

….and More