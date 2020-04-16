Geospatial Solutions Market 2019-2024: HERE Technologies, Esri, Hexagon, Atkins Plc, Pitney Bowes, Topcon, Digital Globe Inc and Others.

The Global report titled “Geospatial Solutions Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 205 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Geospatial Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 502.6 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 239.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- HERE Technologies (the Netherlands), Esri (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Atkins Plc (UK), Pitney Bowes(US), Topcon(Japan), Digital Globe Inc (Maxar Group)(US), General Electric(US), Harris Corporation(US), Google (US), Bentley (UK), Geospatial Corporation(US), Baidu(China), Telenav(US), TomTom International B.V. (the Netherlands), Apple(US), Oracle(US), Microsoft(US), Amazon(US), IBM(US), SAP (US), China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC)(China), RMSI(India), and Orbital Insights(US).

“The earth observation segment is expected to be the largest market, by technology, during the forecast period”

The earth observation segment is expected to be the largest market, by technology, during the forecast period. Earth observation uses satellite imagery to make several key decisions, especially in the defense & intelligence sector, is taken. The components used in earth observation are of significant importance and value. The investments made are also significantly high.

“Geovisualization is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the geospatial solutions market, by application, during the forecast period”

Geovisualization emphasizes knowledge construction over knowledge storage or information transmission. For this, geovisualization communicates geospatial information in ways that, when combined with human understanding, allow data exploration and decision-making processes. Thus, this application is of extreme importance in mapping and surveying.

“North America: The largest geospatial solutions market”

North America is projected to be the largest geospatial solutions market by 2024.The US, Canada, and Mexico are among the major countries that are the leading users of geospatial technologies and are implementing these technologies into mainstream applications. Over the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

with respect to the major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa) To define, describe, and forecast the global geospatial solutions market by technology, solution, end-user, application, and region

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the geospatial solutions market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the geospatial solutions market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution of each segment to the market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, expansions, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships in the geospatial solutions market

Competitive Landscape of Geospatial Solutions Market:

Overview Industry Ranking & Market Concentration, 2018 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018 Competitive Scenario

4.1. New Product Developments

4.2. Investments & Expansions

4.3. Contracts & Agreements

4.4. Mergers & Acquisitions

4.5. Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collobarations/Strategic Alliance

4.6. Others