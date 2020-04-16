Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market To Witness Astonishing Growth By 2026 With Key Players Like Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
In this competitive age, it is very important to get informed about the major happenings with the valuable market reports and industry insights so that you never miss anything. This artificial intelligence in medical imaging market research report gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It helps gain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.
Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.
Key questions answered in artificial intelligence in medical imaging Report:
- What will the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
- What are the latest market trends impacting the growth of the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market?
- Who are the global topmost manufacturers of artificial intelligence in medical imaging industry: Company Outline, Product Specification and Major Types Analysis, Market Performance, Sales Market, Contact Information?
- What are the types and applications of artificial intelligence in medical imaging ? What is the market share of each type and application?
- What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of artificial intelligence in medical imaging ? Up Stream Industries Analysis, Raw Material and Suppliers, Equipment and Suppliers, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis
- What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of artificial intelligence in medical imaging ?
- What are the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global artificial intelligence in medical imaging Industry?
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.
- In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.
COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS:
Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in medical imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET
By Offering
(Hardware, Software, Services),
Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others),
Deployment Type
(On-Premise, Cloud),
Application
(X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging),
Clinical Applications
(Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others),
End-User
(Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
