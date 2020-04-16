Global Facial Prosthetics Market to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers After the End of COVID-19 Crisis 2018 – 2028

The facial prosthetics is an artificial device used to replace a missing or malformed facial feature. Facial prosthetics are usually used to change the outer appearance of person’s face. Facial prosthetics are applied in cases of accidents or injury that lead to loss of facial parts or caused any deformities. Facial prosthetics also finds application in serious cases like ablation due to cancer or trauma and congenital defects. Facial prosthetics are designed in a way to be match to the natural anatomy of each individual. Facial prosthetics restores the symmetry of facial organs and improves the functioning ability of individual. The purpose of using facial prosthetics is to cover, guard, and disguise facial disfigurements or underdevelopments.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25510

Facial prosthetics also helps to ease the depression and anxiety associated with social encounters. Facial prosthetics are of various types like auricular, ocular, mid-facial etc. Facial prosthetics are manufactured from various materials which are light in weight and easy to carry for amputees. The material of construction for facial prosthetics varies from plastics to composites and also includes various metals and alloys. Facial prosthetics have fewer risks and obstacles than other surgeries, which make them more appealing than the latter. Facial prosthetics also offers various disadvantages like it degrades over time and loses some of its esthetic value. This is due to several factors, such as pollution, body oils, and ultraviolet light. Typically, a facial prosthetics needs to be remade approximately every two years.

The growing accidental incidences such as facial fractures and prevalence of disease and congenital facial deformities is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the facial prosthetics market over the forecast period. The global facial Prosthetics market is primarily driven by the extensive number of facial cosmetic surgeries around the world. As per the report given by International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeons (ISAPS), in 2013 more than 23 million cosmetic procedures were performed worldwide. Further addition of technologically sound facial prosthetics would create a positive space for prosthetics leading to growth of the facial prosthetic market. Owning to increasing medical infrastructure and healthcare expenditure will further increase the demand for facial prosthetics which will create good opportunity for key players in the market. But the high maintenance of the facial prosthetics and high cost of facial prosthetics is the restraining factor in the facial prosthetic market.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

The global Facial Prosthetics Market is segmented on basis of Product type, Material type and end user.

The Facial Prosthetics market can be Segmented by Product Type: Auricular Prosthetics Ocular Prosthetics Nasal Prosthetics Mid-facial Prosthetics

The Facial Prosthetics market can be Segmented by Material Type: Plastics Acrylics Polyurethane Polyethylene Ceramics Metals Titanium Aluminum Alloys Composites Carbon fibers Silicon Elastomers



Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



On the basis of material of construction titanium, other metals and alloys segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of titanium in mid-facial prosthetics. Ocular prosthetics contributes to the large share of this market attributed to the availability and large usage of ocular prosthetics in intraocular malignancies, severe oculo-orbital traumas cases. Whereas, among end users hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global facial prosthetics market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the facial prosthetics market during the forecast period due to favorable reimbursement scenario. Europe is expected to take a large share in the global facial prosthetics market during the forecast period because of the presence of many companies in the region Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth in facial prosthetic market owning to lower surgical cost.

Some of the key players involved in global facial prosthetics market Zimmer Biomet, Stryker corporation, KLS Martin group, Medartis AG , Mentor worldwide LLC, Implantech Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, Spectrum Medical Designs, Kanghui Medical Innovation Co. Ltd. etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Facial Prosthetics Market Segments

Facial Prosthetics Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Facial Prosthetics Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Facial Prosthetics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Facial Prosthetics Market Drivers and Restraints

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25510

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: