Global In-memory Computing Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)

In-memory Computing Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 18.65% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Adoption of In-memory Computing, also known as IMC, is on the rise. This can be attributed to the growing demand for faster processing and analytics on big data, the need for simplifying architecture as the number of various data sources increases, and technology enhancements that are optimizing TCO.

– To maintain a competitive edge and meet the demands for optimal customer experience in the current scenario, enterprises are seeking for solutions to deal with the constant upsurge of available data and the never-ending demands for better and faster performance. This is firing the development of In-Memory Computing technologies.

– Increasing usage of mobile banking and internet services requires enormous amount of data processing, which is anticipated to provide avenues for industry growth.

– Over the past several years, companies across a broad range of industries increasingly started adopting in-memory computing platforms to achieve the application performance and scalability they need to achieve their digital transformation or omnichannel customer experience goals.

– For instance, American Airlines is using in-memory computing to accelerate response times, automate processes and meet SLAs for business applications that process huge datasets from multiple sources.

– Also, eTherapeutics is using an in-memory computing platform to complete in just a few hours, or even minutes, computational drug discovery projects that used to take weeks and the company is now able to explore many more potential drugs than it previously could in the same amount of time.

Scope of the Report

In-memory computing is the storage of information in the main random access memory (RAM) of dedicated servers rather than in complicated relational databases operating on comparatively slow disk drives. Type of components such as In-memory Data Management and In-memory Applications are considered unde the scope of the report. The In-memory Applications include in-memory analytics and in-memory application server.

Key Market Trends

In-memory Data Management to Hold Significant Share

– In-memory data management is the process of monitoring and managing the storage retrieval and operations of data stored within a computer, server or other computing device memory.

– In-memory technology has become a relied-upon part of the data world, now available through most major database vendors. In-memory can process workloads up to 100 times faster than disk-to-memory configurations, which enables business at the speed of thought.

– In-memory databases and technologies enable decision makers to get to the information they are seeking rapidly and more readily.

– While in-memory technology has been on the market for many years, currently, the demand for intelligent, interactive experiences requires back-end systems and applications operating at high performance, and incorporating movement and delivery of data faster than ever before.

– According to a recent Unisphere-AWS survey, over the next 3 years, 60% of IT managers, DBAs, and C-level executives expect to store more data in the cloud than on-premise. In addition, the use of NoSQL platforms, including document, graph, columnar, and in-memory, which are still in the relatively early days of adoption, will also see an increase, spurred by new applications for the technology and an increased availability of skills and expertise.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region, owing to the presence of countries, such as China, Japan, and India. These countries act as the hub for enterprises such as BPOs and KPOs, and hence are known as manufacturing factories of the world. The very basic foundation of such organizations is the huge quantities of data that need to be stored, analyzed, and then used for the purpose of decision-making. This indicated the huge growth potential for the IMC market in Asia-Pacific.

– The increased demand for big data and growing number of SME’s offers huge opportunities for growth in this region. Increasing investment by several incumbent technology players are some of the factors driving the market in the APAC region.

– The in-memory computing market is consolidated, with major players, such as SAP SE, Microsoft, Oracle, Altibase, and others. These players adopted various strategies, such as new product developments, in addition to collaborations and partnerships, and business expansions to accommodate the needs of the market. The major market players have adopted acquisitions and integrations as major strategy to expand their market shares, security portfolio, and customer base.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in this industry is high and this market is highly fragmented. Market incumbents, such as SAP, SAS, and Oracle Corporation have considerable influence on the overall market. Vendors of in-memory computing are increasingly focusing on delivering enhanced solutions that can cater to various requirements.

– May 2019 : TIBCO acquired SnappyData, a provider of a Spark-based data platform. The acquisition is estimated to enable data scientists with a high-speed, highly scalable in-memory data store to explore new, larger data sets

– April 2019 : SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced enhancements to the SAP HANA database in the cloud and on premise that provide instant access to critical data and extreme performance to democratize in-memory computing.

Companies Mentioned:

– SAP SE

– Oracle Corporation

– Altibase Corporation

– GridGain Systems inc.

– Software AG

– TIBCO Software Inc.

– Gigaspaces

– SAS Institute

– Hazelcast, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Need for Rapid Data Processing

4.3.2 Reduced Memory Prices and Operational Costs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Industry Standards

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 In-memory Data Management

5.1.2 In-memory Application

5.2 By Size of Enterprise

5.2.1 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 IT & Telecom

5.3.4 Government

5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 Oracle Corporation

6.1.3 Altibase Corporation

6.1.4 GridGain Systems inc.

6.1.5 Software AG

6.1.6 TIBCO Software Inc.

6.1.7 Gigaspaces

6.1.8 SAS Institute

6.1.9 Hazelcast, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

