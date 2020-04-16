Global Location-based Services Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Location-based Services Market was valued at USD 32.29 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 204.29 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 36% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The location-based services are growing due to increasing analytical and business intelligence applications. The increasing importance of targeted marketing, globally, has led to high focus on marketing efforts. Location-based services allow the analysis of consumer behavior in commercial spaces, like malls and shops to understand consumer preference to take advantage of marketing. LBS can be used for tracking and finding clues of lost mobiles. In general, a software application can retrieve information about where a mobile device is located, using GPS to indicate the geographical position of the mobile device.

– Additionally, increasing smart device sales has further fueled market growth. Location-based advertising is a reliable tool for mobile marketing and can elicit a quick response from consumers. Thus, location data is gradually becoming a critical element for digital marketing of brands and enterprises.

– Developing self-driving cars technology relies heavily on location-based services for navigation and safe driving. But, the privacy of data is a major restraint to the market.

– Security and privacy are major concerns as the location information can result in unauthorized activity tracking, and stalking that can provide confidential information about a person.

Scope of the Report

Location-based services (LBS) are computer or mobile applications that provide information based on the location of the device and the user, primarily through mobile portable devices, such as smartphones and mobile networks. The precision of the location depends on the hardware and software used in the mobile communication system, as well as on the positioning server.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The automotive industry is expected to witness significant growth for location-based services. The roll-out of the first 3G wireless services and the next phase of vehicle telematics systems will both have a dramatic effect.

– Cars and trucks are gaining more functionality when it comes to location-based applications. More car navigation systems now include features like finding nearby gas stations or restaurants. The intelligent devices generally have advanced features, like GPS and A-GPS, which are used for location-based services, like maps and online shopping or navigation.

– Map and live traffic information have served as powerful tools for the automotive industry, and even more now with the requirement for vehicle connectivity. The increased number of sensors in modern vehicles due to the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has prompted a map and content provider like HERE to include more information into maps than ever before.

– On Feb 2019, HERE Technologies signed a multi-year map data agreement with Volvo Car Group, to serve as a map data provider for off-board cloud services that require knowing the location of cars and managing information with geographical areas.

North America Expected to Occupy Significant Share

– North America is expected to witness a significant share for the location-based services market due to the increasing smartphone penetration and the growth of IoT technology in the region. The region is one of the most technologically-advanced areas and has the presence of significant players. Players present in this region have an intense rivalry to gain market leadership, and this has accelerated market growth.

– Organizations across the region provide location-based services by using the location-based services Apps to track their client, as it aids them in marketing.

– The US has emerged as the largest market for LBS and RTLS owing to the large-scale implementation of LBS and RTLS by organizations and enterprises in the country. The high pace of development of infrastructure in the US, along with the high growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing, can be attributed to the fast growth of the Location-based services market in the US.

Competitive Landscape

The location-based services market is fragmented. Ongoing research and technological advancements are expected to be the key trends in the market. The companies are adopting various strategies to expand their customer base and mark their presence in the market.

– June 2018 – Samsung started developing a dedicated chip for the Internet of Things. The company commenced production on the Exynos i T200, a processor optimized for IoT.

– June 2018 – Inside Secure and Andes joined forces to deliver secure IoT solutions to chipmakers for Greater China and Asia Markets. The two companies announced a strategic partnership to bring the most advanced security capabilities to chipmakers for IoT applications and cloud connectivity.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– ALE International

– AT&T Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Creativity Software Ltd.

– DigitalGlobe Inc.

– Ericsson Inc.

– Eseye Limited

– Esri India Technologies Ltd.

– GL Communications Inc.

– Google LLC

– HERE Global BV

– HPE Aruba Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Intel Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

– TeleMapics LLC

– UAB Elitnet

