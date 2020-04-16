Global Telecom API Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global Telecom API Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Rapid innovation in technology along with the increasing penetration of cloud-based services across the Telecom domain is expected to drive the growth of the telecom API market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4313116

– Growing adoption of M2M devices among end-users segments helps in improving the telecom API user experience, thereby monetization of telecom operator services will helps in the growth of telecom API market.

– With the emergence of IP based communication, the Over-The-Top (OTT) providers have extended their offerings on top of the telecom operator networks thereby fueling the usage of Telecom Market over the forecast period.

– Recent developments and alterations in the IT sector are complimenting the telecom infrastructure along with digital enhancements, which results in the achievement of digital transformation comprising process optimization, technology rationalization, and new roles and skillsets thereby improving the organizational efficiency.

– Strict government regulations faced by telecom companies due to the use of discriminatory practices or any unfair policies may create hindrance towards the market.

Scope of the Global Telecom API Market Report

The Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) is a set of standard software functions that an application can use to operate the networking architecture. The API bridge the combination between the application and the resources across the device. Telecom APIs are the medium to access the telecom services and data for multiple communication-enabled applications.

Key Market Trends

Professional Services is Expected to Have Significant Growth

– The growing competition amongst the telecom service providers to provide better and improved professional services available for consumers helps to gain a competitive edge across their serving region.

– Also, the mounting demand for online amusement and better mobile application, increased penetration of IoT devices, switching of the consumers to 4G networks, efforts towards making improved APIs for better user experience and the growing need by the telecom operators to monetize their advanced services are some of the professional services that are supposed to drive towards the market growth.

– The growing adoption of advanced technologies along with the increasing applications of mobile internet in day to day operations has fueled the cutting edge competition from various technological advancements across the professional services in the booming era of LTE and IoT is further going to propel the demand for the market.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The region is expected to occupy a significant market share, as it is experiencing a significant shift in the telecom front, where a majority of the organization has migrated their business-critical infrastructure to the cloud, owing to the penetration of hybrid IT API architecture.

– The advancement in the digital economy strategy among the developing economies continues to take shape has clearly fueled the cloud-first approach across the region. The initiative’s aim to move legacy from on-premise systems to the cloud-based model to integrate with the middleware application across the communication sector.

– Further, some of the ongoing collaboration among the prominent players of the region is expected to drive the market demand. For instance, China Unicom, one of the largest mobile network service provider by the number of subscribers and Alibaba Group Holding are planning to collaborate across the networking services, which is further expected to drive the market growth across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The Telecom API market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the telecom software services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– July 2019 – Twilio introduced its new Automation and Email Testing features within Twilio SendGrid Marketing Campaigns in order to provide customers, a scalable and streamlined personalization to optimize email campaigns. This feature will allow marketers to manage all their email, including one-time and automated marketing mail along with the transactional messages, for unprecedented consistency and to control the perfect content thereby improving the deliverability.

– June 2019 – AT&T and Colt Technology Services completed the first successful application of MEF’s LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Sonata APIs, that allows business customers to order services across multiple carriers through virtual mode seamlessly. This is driving frictionless commerce across the global telecoms industry, thereby removing manual steps, cutting cycle times, and minimizing handling errors.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– AT&T Inc.

– Telefónica S.A.

– Twilio Inc.

– ALE USA Inc.

– Nokia Corporation

– Verizon Communications Inc.

– Vodafone Limited

– Aspect Software Inc.

– Nexmo (Vonage Holdings Corp.)

– Fortumo Holdings Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/telecom-api-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth in Enhanced Scalability, Decreased in Time-To-Market Along with Reduced Operational Cost

4.3.2 Proliferation of the Middleware Architecture Across Telecom’s Business Model

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Concern Due to the Increasing API Vulnerabilities

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Professional Services

5.1.2 Managed Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Hybrid

5.2.2 Multi-Cloud

5.2.3 Other Deployments

5.3 By Type

5.3.1 Multimedia API (SMS, MMS, IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control)

5.3.2 Payment API

5.3.3 WebRTC (Real-Time Connection) API

5.3.4 Other Types

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AT&T Inc.

6.1.2 Telefónica S.A.

6.1.3 Twilio Inc.

6.1.4 ALE USA Inc.

6.1.5 Nokia Corporation

6.1.6 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.1.7 Vodafone Limited

6.1.8 Aspect Software Inc.

6.1.9 Nexmo (Vonage Holdings Corp.)

6.1.10 Fortumo Holdings Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4313116

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155