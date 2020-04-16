Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Test Type, Test Method, End User and Geography. The Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 768.23 Mn in 2027 from US$ 539.70 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005185/

Global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market was segmented by test type, test method and end user. On the basis of the test type the market is segmented as serology tests, stool antigen tests, and urea breath tests. Based on the test method the market is segmented into laboratory based test and point of care test. And the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories on the basis of end user.

The major players operating in the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market include, DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Certest Biotec S.L., Sekisui Diagnostics (Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.), CorisBioconcept SPRL, Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among the others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005185/

The global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market by end user segments was led by diagnostic laboratories segment. In 2018, the diagnostic laboratories segment held a largest market share of the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market, by end users. The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to increasing number of tests carried out in labs is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market.

Helicobacter pylori infection affects more than half of the world’s population. The infection is generally acquired during childhood but can remain asymptomatic, with long-term clinical sequelae including gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, and stomach cancer.

According to MEDLINE and EMBASE databases and United Nations, in 2015, Africa had the highest pooled prevalence of H pylori infection (70.1%), whereas Oceania had the lowest prevalence (24.4%). Among individual countries, In Switzerland, the prevalence of H pylori infection varied from as low as 18.9% to 87.7% in Nigeria. Based on regional prevalence estimates, there were approximately 4.4 billion individuals with Helicobacter pylori infection worldwide in 2015.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005185/

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]