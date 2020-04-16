India PVC Pipes Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During (2020-2027)

India PVC pipes market was valued at US$ 3,539.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 5,209.4 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

PVC pipes are pipes that are produced by extrusion of raw material from polyvinyl chloride and are known for their high tensile strength, ductility, endurance toward extreme temperature conditions, and resistance over corrosion.

PVC pipes find their application in various commercial and industrial sectors including chemical industry, electronics, semiconductors, food and beverage, marine, mining, agricultural, steel processing, and wastewater treatment plants. These pipes are majorly used in the underground supply of potable water, in sewer and drainage systems, for irrigation, medical devices, and others. They are being commercially used in infrastructures including banks, health care facilities, airports, marine systems, resorts, office buildings, amongst others. PVC pipes are also used in various pressure systems in building service lines, site utility systems, reclaimed and gray water systems, turf irrigation, and among others.

The growing application base, along with rapid urbanization and industrialization, is contributing to the growth of the India PVC pipes market. In addition, The Government of India focuses on the development of the economy by increasing its spending and focusing its efforts on the growth of several sectors. The government is proposing several schemes and plans such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana toward the development of infrastructural facilities. Such plans are also expected to support the growth of the India PVC pipes market.

Growth of the agricultural sector in India provides an opportunity for the India PVC pipes market

About 58% of India’s population depend on agriculture considering it as a primary source of income. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing in combination account for Rs.18.53 trillion (US$ 271.00 billion) in FY18. Further, the agriculture sector in India is poised to generate better momentum in the forthcoming years owing to increased government investments in agricultural facilities such as irrigation systems, warehousing, and cold storage. Further, the growth in domestic income, along with rising demand for food, is going to pose a burden on the country’s agricultural sector, which further would propel the India PVC pipes market growth. Also, the adoption of various key trends in the agriculture industry, such as the rise in exports, increase in private participation in agriculture, and the use of information technology are further expected to stimulate the growth of the agricultural sector. The demand for better irrigation facilities and better form of infrastructural set-up has raised the use of PVC pipes for various agricultural applications. This fact has impacted the India PVC pipes market positively. PVC pipes have high tensile strength, ductility, endurance toward extreme temperature conditions, and resistance over corrosion which makes them ideal for agricultural applications. Further, the PVC pipe is quite economical and versatile as these can be used in numerous structures driving the growth of the India PVC pipes market.

Rising acceptance of CPVC pipes is expected to drive the growth of India PVC pipes market

CPVC (Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) is a kind of thermoplastic formed by chlorination of the polyvinyl chloride resin. It is chemically composed of two carbon atoms bonded together with two hydrogen atoms and two chlorine atoms single-bonded to the carbon. These pipes are available in nominal pipe size and copper tube size. They are known for several features such as lightweight, ease in transportation, availability in different sizes, long-term reliability, and durability. Moreover, these pipes are quite resistant to corrosion and have an extended service lifespan. CPVC possesses the capability to handle extreme temperatures up to 200° Fahrenheit, which exhibits comparatively greater flexibility than PVC. The increase in the demand for such pipes in various sectors such as irrigation, sanitation, and building construction is driving the growth of the India PVC pipes market. Further, the increasing government expenditure and investment towards housing and sanitation, building and construction, irrigation, and environmental protection activities through schemes such as housing for all and making 100 smart cities are intended to open immense opportunities for India PVC pipes market players to maintain sustainable growth in future.

