Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to Perceive Incremental Opportunity Upto 2027
The liquid nutritional supplement market accounted to US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 32,286.12 Mn by 2027.
The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic market and the growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region in the global liquid nutritional supplement market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The market is this region is expected to grow significantly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The growth of the market is attributed due to rising support from the government, increasing the food and dietary supplement industry, growing nutritionists and others.
For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007434/
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Amway
- Herbalife International of America, Inc.
- ADM
- Arkopharma
- Glanbia Nutritionals
- Liquid Health, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- The Nature’s Bounty Co
- GlaxoSmithKline.
Lucrative Regional Liquid Nutritional Supplement Markets
Market Insights
Growing Consumption of Liquid Nutritional Supplements
Developments in the life sciences and food industries have resulted in a vital transformation that has allowed the introduction of liquid nutrition supplements. Incorporation of various essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, in a single nutritional supplement drink, leads to a high preference for these drinks among people. Technological developments have also enabled manufacturers to introduce ready-to-drink nutritional liquids that rule out the efforts required in preparing the drink.
The popularity of liquid nutritional supplements is increasing among all the age groups, such as adults, children, and elderlies. While the consumption of these drinks is more common among the adults as they require more nutrition to balance their stressful lifestyles, easy consumption, handling, and storage are further boosting their popularity among the population of other age groups. The adult group of people includes the working population, athletes, sports players, lactating mothers, pregnant women, fitness enthusiasts, and others. The ready-to-drink liquids can be stored for a longer period of time and consumed whenever required, thereby saving the time of consumers. The demand for medical supplements in the liquid forms, such as juices and milkshakes, is growing among all age groups of people.
Increasing efforts in research and development have led to the introduction of variants suitable for people suffering from diseases that lead to diet-related restrictions on the consumers. For instance, Nestlé offers BOOST Glucose Control, which is a balanced nutritional drink, which is specially formulated for diabetic people. Thus, the availability of various such products in the market is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Liquid Nutritional Supplement – Market Segmentation
Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Product
- Additional Supplements
- Medical Supplements
- Sports Nutrition
Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Ingredient
- Botanicals
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Proteins and Amino Acids
- Casein
- Whey Protein
- Soy Protein
- Pea Protein
- Others
Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Age Group
- Infants
- Children
- Adults
- Old Age
Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Enteral
- Parenteral
Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Distribution Channel
- Online Channels
- Offline Channels
- Pharmacy Chains
- Supermarkets
- Drug Stores
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007434/
Reason To Buy :
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the liquid nutritional supplement market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global liquid nutritional supplement market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]
About The Insight Partners:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
- Ethyl and Methyl Cellulose Market Competitive Scenario: Akzo Nobel N.V., Ashland Specialty Ingredients, CP KELCO, Daicel Fine Chem Ltd - April 16, 2020
- Epoxy Composite Market Expecting Huge Growth By 2020 : Axiom Materials, Cytec Solvay Group, Gurit Holding AG - April 16, 2020
- Banana Flakes Market 2019 Trends, Demands Values Market research Data and Top Key Players Orchard Valley Foods Limited, P&G Food Industries, Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH, Top Line Foods Ltd., Van Drunen Farms, Z Natural Foods, LLC. and Others - April 16, 2020