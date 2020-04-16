Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to Perceive Incremental Opportunity Upto 2027

The liquid nutritional supplement market accounted to US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 32,286.12 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic market and the growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region in the global liquid nutritional supplement market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The market is this region is expected to grow significantly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The growth of the market is attributed due to rising support from the government, increasing the food and dietary supplement industry, growing nutritionists and others.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007434/

Company Profiles Abbott

Amway

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

ADM

Arkopharma

Glanbia Nutritionals

Liquid Health, Inc.

Bayer AG

The Nature’s Bounty Co

GlaxoSmithKline.

Lucrative Regional Liquid Nutritional Supplement Markets

Market Insights

Growing Consumption of Liquid Nutritional Supplements

Developments in the life sciences and food industries have resulted in a vital transformation that has allowed the introduction of liquid nutrition supplements. Incorporation of various essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, in a single nutritional supplement drink, leads to a high preference for these drinks among people. Technological developments have also enabled manufacturers to introduce ready-to-drink nutritional liquids that rule out the efforts required in preparing the drink.

The popularity of liquid nutritional supplements is increasing among all the age groups, such as adults, children, and elderlies. While the consumption of these drinks is more common among the adults as they require more nutrition to balance their stressful lifestyles, easy consumption, handling, and storage are further boosting their popularity among the population of other age groups. The adult group of people includes the working population, athletes, sports players, lactating mothers, pregnant women, fitness enthusiasts, and others. The ready-to-drink liquids can be stored for a longer period of time and consumed whenever required, thereby saving the time of consumers. The demand for medical supplements in the liquid forms, such as juices and milkshakes, is growing among all age groups of people.

Increasing efforts in research and development have led to the introduction of variants suitable for people suffering from diseases that lead to diet-related restrictions on the consumers. For instance, Nestlé offers BOOST Glucose Control, which is a balanced nutritional drink, which is specially formulated for diabetic people. Thus, the availability of various such products in the market is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Liquid Nutritional Supplement – Market Segmentation

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Product

Additional Supplements

Medical Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Ingredient

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins and Amino Acids Casein Whey Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein

Others

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Age Group

Infants

Children

Adults

Old Age

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels Pharmacy Chains Supermarkets Drug Stores



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007434/

Reason To Buy :