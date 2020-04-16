Macrolide Antibiotics Market 2020 to See Strong Growth including key players: Zikani Therapeutics Inc. (US), SM Biomed (Malaysia), Barkat Pharmaceutical Group (Syria), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing (India),

Macrolide Antibiotics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.014 billion to an estimated value of USD 9.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Merck & Co.(US), Pfizer Inc. (US),

Sandoz International GmbH (Germany) ,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel),

GlaxoSmithKline plc.(UK),

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US),

Bayer AG (Germany),

Abbott,

By Drugs Type

Azithromycin

Clarithromycin

Erythromycin

Fidaxomicin

Telithromycin

By Market Type

Oral

Parenteral

By Infection

Mycoplasma Pneumoniae

Legionella Sp.

Bordetella Pertussis

Symptomatic Cat-Scratch Disease

Bacillaryangiomatosis

Peliosishepatis

Cerebral Toxoplasmosis

Skin Infections

Others

By End User

Hospital

Dermatology Clinic

Clinic

Ambulatory Center

Research Laboratories

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis: Macrolide Antibiotics Market

Global macrolide antibiotics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of macrolide antibiotics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Macrolide Antibiotics Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

Merck & Co.(US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sandoz International GmbH (Germany) , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), GlaxoSmithKline plc.(UK), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott, Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi(France) , AstraZeneca(UK) , F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Cempra, Inc. (US), Zikani Therapeutics Inc. (US), SM Biomed (Malaysia), Barkat Pharmaceutical Group (Syria), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing (India), Mustafa NevzatİlaçSanayii A.Ş. (Turkey), Zhejiang Guobang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (China), Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association(JPMA) (Japan) and Murli Krishna Pharma (India) among others.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Macrolide Antibiotics Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Macrolide Antibiotics Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Macrolide Antibiotics Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Macrolide Antibiotics Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: Macrolide Antibiotics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

